LLG vs NWW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Leinster Lightning will take on the North West Warriors in Match 18 of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 on 19th September at The Green Cricket Ground in Comber.
Leinster have performed decently in the tournament so far and currently stand second in the points table. They will be hoping to register their fourth win, which would allow them to move up into the top spot..
The North West Warriors currently stand first in the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 points table. They lost their previous match against the Reds and will be aiming to put that setback behind them and prevent themselves from falling down to second.
LLG vs NWW Probable Playing 11 Today
Leinster Lightning
Kevin O’Brien, Simi Singh, Andy Balbirine, George Dockrell (C), Lorcan Tucker (WK), Tim Tector, Gavin Hoey, Barry McCarthy, Rory Anders, Josh Little, David O’Halloran.
North West Warriors
William Porterfield, Stephen Doheny (WK), Andy McBrine (C), Shane Getkate, William McClintock, Graham Kennedy, Graham Hume, Jared Wilson, Ryan Macbeth, Ross Allen, Connor Olphert
Match Details
LLG vs NWW, Ireland Inter-Provincial T20
Date and Time: 19th September 2021, 07:30 PM IST
Venue: The Green Cricket Ground, Comber, Ireland
Pitch Report
The surface at The Green Cricket Ground has been a competitive one. The batsmen have received assistance from this track while the he pacers have also bowled well on this ground and are expected to do the same again today.
As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play, making for a good contest. Given the conditions, the toss-winning side would opt to bat first.
Today’s LLG vs NWW Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Stephen Doheny: The North West Warriors man could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper for your fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.
Batsmen
Andy Balbirinie: The Leinster Lightning batter has the potential to play big innings and thus we suggest he is a must pick.
William McClintock: He has had a great tournament so far and has scored 161 runs in the last seven games and will look to add more to his tally.
All-rounders
Andy McBrine: The North West Warriors man can contribute in both aspects of the game. He has the ability to pick up crucial wickets as well as score handy runs.
Simi Singh: Simi Singh is the best option in the all-rounder category. He has scored `197 runs and also picked 9 wickets in six innings.
Bowlers
Craig Young: Craig has picked up 12 wickets in 6 matches and can fetch huge points for your fantasy team.
Josh Little: A terrific bowler who will be important in this match. He has bowled effectively in this league and has picked up 11 wickets in 6 games.
Top 5 best players to pick in LLG vs NWW Dream11 prediction team
Simi Singh (LLG) – 540 points
Josh Little (LLG) – 438 points
Barry McCarthy (LLG) – 381 points
Craig Young (NWW) – 219 points
Andy McBrine (NWW) – 374 points
Important stats for LLG vs NWW Dream11 prediction team
Simi Singh: 6 matches, 197 runs, 9 wickets
William McClintock: 7 matches, 161 runs
Craig Young: 6 matches, 12 wickets
Andy McBrine: 7 matches, 85 runs, 6 wickets
Josh Little: 6 matches, 11 wickets
LLG vs NWW Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Stephen Doheny, Lorcan Tucker, William Porterfield, Andy Balbirnie, William McClintock, Andy McBrine, Simi Singh, Craig Young, Josh Little, Graham Hume, David O’Halloran
Captain: Simi Singh Vice-Captain: Andy McBrine
Also Read
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Stephen Doheny, Tim Tector, Andy Balbirnie, William McClintock, Andy McBrine, Simi Singh, George Dockrell, Craig Young, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Ross Allen
Captain: Andy Balbirnie Vice-Captain: Craig Young