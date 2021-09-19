LLG vs NWW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Leinster Lightning will take on the North West Warriors in Match 18 of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 on 19th September at The Green Cricket Ground in Comber.

Leinster have performed decently in the tournament so far and currently stand second in the points table. They will be hoping to register their fourth win, which would allow them to move up into the top spot..

The North West Warriors currently stand first in the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 points table. They lost their previous match against the Reds and will be aiming to put that setback behind them and prevent themselves from falling down to second.

LLG vs NWW Probable Playing 11 Today

Leinster Lightning

Kevin O’Brien, Simi Singh, Andy Balbirine, George Dockrell (C), Lorcan Tucker (WK), Tim Tector, Gavin Hoey, Barry McCarthy, Rory Anders, Josh Little, David O’Halloran.

North West Warriors

William Porterfield, Stephen Doheny (WK), Andy McBrine (C), Shane Getkate, William McClintock, Graham Kennedy, Graham Hume, Jared Wilson, Ryan Macbeth, Ross Allen, Connor Olphert

Match Details

LLG vs NWW, Ireland Inter-Provincial T20

Date and Time: 19th September 2021, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: The Green Cricket Ground, Comber, Ireland

Pitch Report

The surface at The Green Cricket Ground has been a competitive one. The batsmen have received assistance from this track while the he pacers have also bowled well on this ground and are expected to do the same again today.

As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play, making for a good contest. Given the conditions, the toss-winning side would opt to bat first.

Today’s LLG vs NWW Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Stephen Doheny: The North West Warriors man could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper for your fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.

Batsmen

Andy Balbirinie: The Leinster Lightning batter has the potential to play big innings and thus we suggest he is a must pick.

William McClintock: He has had a great tournament so far and has scored 161 runs in the last seven games and will look to add more to his tally.

All-rounders

Andy McBrine: The North West Warriors man can contribute in both aspects of the game. He has the ability to pick up crucial wickets as well as score handy runs.

Simi Singh: Simi Singh is the best option in the all-rounder category. He has scored `197 runs and also picked 9 wickets in six innings.

Bowlers

Craig Young: Craig has picked up 12 wickets in 6 matches and can fetch huge points for your fantasy team.

Josh Little: A terrific bowler who will be important in this match. He has bowled effectively in this league and has picked up 11 wickets in 6 games.

Top 5 best players to pick in LLG vs NWW Dream11 prediction team

Simi Singh (LLG) – 540 points

Josh Little (LLG) – 438 points

Barry McCarthy (LLG) – 381 points

Craig Young (NWW) – 219 points

Andy McBrine (NWW) – 374 points

Important stats for LLG vs NWW Dream11 prediction team

Simi Singh: 6 matches, 197 runs, 9 wickets

William McClintock: 7 matches, 161 runs

Craig Young: 6 matches, 12 wickets

Andy McBrine: 7 matches, 85 runs, 6 wickets

Josh Little: 6 matches, 11 wickets

LLG vs NWW Dream11 Prediction Today

LLG vs NWW Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Stephen Doheny, Lorcan Tucker, William Porterfield, Andy Balbirnie, William McClintock, Andy McBrine, Simi Singh, Craig Young, Josh Little, Graham Hume, David O’Halloran

Captain: Simi Singh Vice-Captain: Andy McBrine

LLG vs NWW Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Stephen Doheny, Tim Tector, Andy Balbirnie, William McClintock, Andy McBrine, Simi Singh, George Dockrell, Craig Young, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Ross Allen

Captain: Andy Balbirnie Vice-Captain: Craig Young

