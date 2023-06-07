LLG vs NWW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, Match 3

The third match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy will see the Leinster Lightning (LLG) square off against the North-West Warriors (NWW) at Mardyke in Cork on Wednesday, June 7. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the MUR vs NWW Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Both teams have won their opening match in the tournament. The two teams will be looking to win the match and maintain their winning momentum in the tournament.

LLG vs NWW Match Details

The third match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy will be played on June 7 at Mardyke in Cork. The match will commence at 3.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: LLG vs NWW, Match 13=, Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy

Date and Time: June 7, 2023, Wednesday; 3.30 pm IST.

Venue: Mardyke, Cork

LLG vs NWW Probable Playing XI

LLG Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

LLG Probable Playing XI

M Donegan, A Rosslee, T Tector, S Lynch, G Ford, G Hoey, S Harbinson, B McCarthy, R Wilson, J Carroll, and A Sidhu.

NWW Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

NWW Probable Playing XI

S Doheny, W McClintock, J Wilson, C Melly, A Gillespie, S Getkate, H Zimmerman, S Macbeth, R Macbeth, T McKeegan, and C Robertson.

LLG vs NWW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Donegan

M Donegan looked in good touch in the first match with the bat. He is also a good keeper and will be the best pick from the wicketkeeper section for this match.

Batter

C Melly

C Melly was in decent touch with the bat in the last match. Melly did not go big in the first match but will be looking to fire in this one. He will be a good pick from the batters section.

All-rounder

S Getkate

S Getkate did not perform well in the first match. But he is one man who can change the course of a game with either the bat or the ball and that makes him the best pick from the all-rounder section.

Bowler

C Robertson

Robertson looked in good bowling form in the last match. He picked up wickets in the match and looks like a good investment to make in order to pick up some valuable fantasy points.

LLG vs NWW match captain and vice-captain choices

M Donegan

M Donegan looked in good touch in the first match. Donegan picked up good points with the bat and will be a good choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

S Getkate

S Getkate can contribute to the team with both the bat and the ball. Getkate will be a safe choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match as he can give you points in both innings of the match.

Five Must-Picks for LLG vs NWW, Match 2

M Donegan

J Wilson

C Melly

S Getkate

C Robertson

LLG vs NWW Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be good for bowling in the initial stages and it will help the seamers. Middle-order batters and new ball bowlers will be good picks for the match.

LLG vs NWW Dream11 Prediction, Match 1, Head-to-head Team

LLG vs NWW Dream11 Prediction, Match 1, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: M Donegan

Batters: G Ford, J Wilson, C Melly

All-rounders:S Getkate, H Zimmerman, G Hoey

Bowlers: R Macbeth, S Macbeth, T McKeegan, C Robertson

