LLG vs NWW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Cup - June 20, 2021

Leinster Lightning will take on North West Warriors in the fifth match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Cup at Pembroke Cricket Club in Dublin on Sunday.

The Leinster Lightning have had mixed results so far with a victory in their first game over Munster Reds and a defeat in their second game against the Northern Knights. The Lightning, led by George Dockrell, will look to bounce back quickly before things get out of hand.

Meanwhile, the North West Warriors started the tournament with a victory over the Northern Knights, but went on to lose against Munster Reds in their second contest. Andy McBrine's side will look to make amends in this encounter against favorites Leinster.

Squads to choose from

Leinster Lightning

Andy Balbirnie, Jack Tector, Barry McCarthy, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Peter Chase, Rory Anders, Tim Tector, Jonathan Garth, Kevin O'Brien, Simi Singh, Lorcan Tucker, Jamie Grassi, David O'Halloran

North West Warriors

Stephen Doheny, William Porterfield, Andy McBrine, Boyd Rankin, Conor Olphert, Craig Young, Graham Kennedy, Ross Allen, Varun Chopra, Graham Hume, Jared Wilson, Kyle Magee, Nathan McGuire, Shane Getkate, William Smale

Probable Playing XIs

Leinster Lightning

Kevin O'Brien, Simi Singh, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Andy Balbirnie, George Dockrell (c), Jamie Grassi, Tim Tector, Barry McCarthy, David O'Halloran, Josh Little, Jonathan Garth

North West Warriors

William Porterfield, Stephen Doheny (wk), Andy McBrine (c), Shane Getkate, Graham Kennedy, Nathan McGuire, William McClintock, Graham Hume, Craig Young, Jared Wilson, Ross Allen

Match Details

Match: Leinster Lightning vs North West Warriors, Match 5

Venue: Pembroke Cricket Club, Dublin

Date and Time (IST): 20th June, 3:30 PM

Pitch report

The surface has provided a lot of swing and bounce for the quicks, meaning the batsman will have to hold their ground before going for the big shots. With the pitch not expected to slow down, either side would look to bat first.

Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Cup 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (LLG vs NWW)

LLG vs NWW Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Stephen Doheny, William Porterfield, Andrew Balbirnie, George Kennedy, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Simi Singh, Craig Young, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, David O'Halloran

Captain: Simi Singh, Vice-captain: Andy McBrine

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lorcan Tucker, William Porterfield, Andrew Balbirnie, Kevin O’Brien, Shane Getkate, Andy McBrine, Simi Singh, Craig Young, Josh Little, Graham Hume, David O'Halloran

Captain: William Porterfield, Vice-captain: Graham Hume

