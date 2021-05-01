LLG vs NWW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD match - May 1st, 2021

In the first match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, Leinster Lightning will take on North West Warriors at the Pembroke Cricket Club on Saturday.

Leinster Lightning are the seven-time champions of the Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup. George Dockrell, their star spinner, will lead the team. Kevin O’Brien and Andrew Balbirnie will be the other players to watch out for from Leinster Lightning.

Meanwhile, North West Warriors will be captained by Andy McBrine. They are yet to win the Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup. Lanky pacer Boyd Rankin will be one of the players to watch out for from this team, considering his ability to bowl with variations.

Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup - Squads to choose from:

Leinster Lightning

George Dockrell (capt), Rory Anders, Andrew Balbirnie, Peter Chase, JJ Garth, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Kevin O’Brien, Simi Singh, Jack Tector, Tim Tector, Lorcan Tucker.

North West Warriors

Andy McBrine (capt), Ross Allen, Stephen Doheny, Shane Getkate, Graham Hume, Graham Kennedy, Nathan McGuire, Conor Olphert, William Porterfield, Boyd Rankin, Will Smale, Craig Young.

Probable Playing XIs

Leinster Lightning

George Dockrell (capt), Rory Anders, Andrew Balbirnie, Peter Chase, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Kevin O’Brien, Simi Singh, Jack Tector, Tim Tector, Lorcan Tucker.

North West Warriors

Andy McBrine (capt), Stephen Doheny, Shane Getkate, Graham Hume, Graham Kennedy, Nathan McGuire, Conor Olphert, William Porterfield, Boyd Rankin, Will Smale, Craig Young.

Match Details

Match: Leinster Lightning vs North West Warriors, Match 1.

Date and Time: 1st May 2021; 3:15 PM.

Venue: Pembroke Cricket Club, Sandymount, Dublin.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Pembroke Cricket Club in the Inter-Provincial tournament assists both batsmen and bowlers. Bowlers have their say in the powerplay overs, and pacers are likely to get lateral movement.

Batting first is the norm on this wicket, as teams batting first have a good record. Scores in excess of 200-250 can be expected in the first innings.

LLG vs NWW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

LLG vs NWW Dream11 Team Prediction - Inter-Provincial

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lorcan Tucker, William Porterfield, Andrew Balbirnie, Barry McCarthy, Kevin O’Brien, Simi Singh, Shane Getkate, Boyd Rankin, Andrew Balbirnie, Peter Chase, Craig Young.

Captain: Kevin O’Brien. Vice-captain: Andrew Balbirnie.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Will Smale, William Porterfield, Andrew Balbirnie, Jack Tector, Kevin O’Brien, Simi Singh, George Dockrell, Boyd Rankin, Andrew Balbirnie, Josh Little, Craig Young.

Captain: William Porterfield. Vice-captain: Boyd Rankin.