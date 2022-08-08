LNS vs MNR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for the Men's Hundred 2022, Match 6

The sixth match of the Men's Hundred 2022 will see London Spirit (LNS) take on Manchester Originals (MNR) at Lord's in London on Monday, August 8.

The London Spirit started their campaign in fine fashion, winning a thriller against a star-studded Oval Invincibles side. The likes of Nathan Ellis and captain Eoin Morgan stood out as the Spirit will look to sustain their momentum going forward.

Manchester Originals, meanwhile, were outplayed by the Northern Superchargers despite captain Jos Buttler scoring a brisk fifty. They have a strong batting unit comprising Andre Russell and Phil Salt, with Tristan Stubbs also likely to make his debut today.

Both teams look evenly-matched on paper, but the London Spirit will hold the edge owing to form and home conditions. All in all, a cracker of a game beckons with both teams eyeing the two points on offer at the iconic Lord's.

LNS vs MNR Probable Playing 11 Today

MNR XI

Jos Buttler (c), Phil Salt (wk), Wayne Madsen, Andre Russell, Laurie Evans, Tristan Stubbs/Ashton Turner, Paul Walter, Sean Abbott, Tom Hartley, Fred Klaassen and Matt Parkinson.

LNS XI

Adam Rossington (wk), Zak Crawley, Daniel Lawrence, Glenn Maxwell, Eoin Morgan (c), Kieron Pollard, Nathan Ellis, Jordan Thompson, Liam Dawson, Chris Wood and Mason Crane/Brad Wheal.

Match Details

LNS vs MNR, The Men's Hundred 2022, Match 6

Date and Time: 8th August 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Lord's, London

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game is on the cards at Lord's despite there being some swing on offer with the new ball. The ball should skid nicely on to the bat, allowing batters to play their shots freely. There could be some turn available for the spinners as well. Both teams will ideally look to chase upon winning the toss with anything over 145 being a good total at the venue.

Today's LNS vs MNR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Phil Salt: Phil Salt did not have the best of starts to his Hundred campaign, unable to get going at the top of the order. The Manchester Originals opener is one of the more explosive batters in the competition, with his record speaking for itself. The conditions at Lord's should suit Salt, who will be keen to get some runs today.

Batter

Zak Crawley: Zak Crawley showed glimpses of his ability for the London Spirit, scoring a 11-ball 21 at the top of the order. Although he is better known for his exploits in the Test format, Crawley is a good white-ball cricketer. With the classy opener looking in good touch, he is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Glenn Maxwell: Glenn Maxwell is one of the best white-ball cricketers in the world and has a heap of experience to fall back on as well. He had a decent outing in the previous game, but could not convert his start into a big one. Given his ability against both pace and spin and his bowling prowess, Maxwell is a good addition to your LNS vs MNR Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Matthew Parkinson: Matt Parkinson is perhaps the best bowler in the Manchester Originals line-up and for good reason. His exploits in the T20 Blast over the last few seasons have held him in good stead, with the leggie even going on to make his debut for England. His wicket-taking ability should serve him well in the middle phase, making him a must-have in your LNS vs MNR Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in LNS vs MNR Dream11 prediction team

Phil Salt (MNR)

Glenn Maxwell (LNS)

Jordan Thompson (LNS)

Important stats for LNS vs MNR Dream11 prediction team

Nathan Ellis - 3/28 vs Oval Invincibles in the previous match

Eoin Morgan - 47(29) vs Oval Invincibles in the previous match

Jos Buttler - 59(41) vs Northern Superchargers in the previous match

LNS vs MNR Dream11 Prediction Today (The Men's Hundred 2022)

LNS vs MNR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - The Men's Hundred 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Wayne Madsen, Dan Lawrence, Zak Crawley, Glenn Maxwell, Andre Russell, Sean Abbott, Chris Wood, Matt Parkinson and Nathan Ellis.

Captain: Phil Salt. Vice-captain: Zak Crawley.

LNS vs MNR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - The Men's Hundred 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Laurie Evans, Dan Lawrence, Zak Crawley, Glenn Maxwell, Andre Russell, Jordan Thompson, Fred Klaassen, Matt Parkinson and Nathan Ellis.

Captain: Andre Russell. Vice-captain: Dan Lawrence.

