LNS vs NOS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s The Hundred match - August 18th, 2023

London Spirit and Northern Superchargers are set to cross swords in the 24th match of The Hundred Men’s competition at Lord's, London on August 18, Friday.

Daniel Lawrence's London Spirit have managed just one victory after being part of five encounters this season. They suffered two defeats and the other two encounters were abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain.

They are currently holding the seventh spot on the table and need to regroup and hit the drawing board to add some important victories and maintain their competitiveness in the competition.

On the other hand, Northern Superchargers, led by Wayne Parnell, are having a commendable tournament this year. They are currently in the fourth spot on the points table registering two victories and suffering two defeats with one game ending without a result due to rain.

As the competition moves to the business end, they must tread carefully and accumulate more victories to solidify their position in the top half of the table.

From this perspective, here are three players you may consider picking as captain or vice-captain for the LNS vs NOS Dream11 game.

#3 Reece Topley (NOS) - 8.5 Credits

Northern Superchargers pace bowler Reece Topley is the team’s leading wicket-taker with 10 scalps from five innings. Topley has been perfectly finding his lines and lengths to make the opposition batters struggle.

With the best figures of 3/29 and the economy of 8.46, Topley looks settled to be a good vice-captaincy choice in your fantasy XI for the LNS vs NOS Dream11 game.

#2 Dan Lawrence (LNS) - 8 Credits

Dan Lawrence, the London Spirit skipper, and the top-order batter, is having an impressive tournament for his side. He’s the team’s leading run-scorer with 141 runs from just three innings with 93 runs being his highest score this edition.

With a strike rate of 183.11 and an average of 47, Lawrence looks consistent with his significant performances and can be one of the standout vice-captaincy choices in the LNS vs NOS Dream11 game.

#1 Matthew Short (NOS) - 8.5 Credits

Matthew Short is undoubtedly the most promising captaincy choice you can rely on in this upcoming clash. Short has been consistently delivering significant fantasy points through his prowess in both batting and bowling departments.

In four innings, the batting all-rounder has accumulated 118 runs at an average of 29.50 and an impressive strike rate of 187.30. Adding to his versatility, he has picked two wickets with the ball in hand. Given his potential impact, selecting him as a captain in the LNS vs NOS Dream11 game appears to be a strategic choice.

