LNS vs NOS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for The Hundred Men's Match 17

Match 17 of The Hundred Men's 2021 has the London Spirit taking on Northern Superchargers at Lord's in London on Tuesday.

The London Spirit are at the bottom of The Hundred table with no wins in four attempts. They will look to set the record straight against the Northern Superchargers, who won their first game over the weekend. With both teams eyeing a win at the expense of one another, a cracking The Hundred game beckons at the iconic Lord's.

LNS vs NOS Probable Playing 11 Today

LNS XI

Adam Rossington (wk), Josh Inglis, Joe Denly, Eoin Morgan (c), Ravi Bopara, Mohd Nabi, Roelof van der Merwe, Blake Cullen, Mohd Amir, Chris Wood and Mason Crane

NOS XI

Adam Lyth, Chris Lynn, David Willey (c), Harry Brook, Dane Vilas, John Simpson (wk), Jordan Thompson, Brydon Carse, Matty Potts, Adil Rashid and Mujeeb ur Rahman

Match Details

LNS vs NOS, The Hundred Men's, Match 17

Date and Time: 3rd August 2021, at 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Lord's, London

Pitch Report

A good batting surface is expected for today's game with some help on offer for both the pacers and spinners. The bowlers should get movement off the surface, keeping them interested throughout the game. As the match progresses, the pitch will get slower, making it a touch more difficult for batsmen to get going in the middle overs. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 140 being par at the venue.

Today's LNS vs NOS Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Josh Inglis: Although Josh Inglis had a productive outing in the previous game against the Southern Brave, he couldn't get his side over the line. With form on his side, one can bank on Inglis to get some quick runs yet again.

Batsmen

Eoin Morgan: England's white-ball captain Eoin Morgan hasn't fired in The Hundred yet and is due for a big score. Given his experience and ability to play spin well, Morgan is a good addition to your fantasy team.

Adam Lyth: Like Morgan, Adam Lyth has also failed to get going in The Hundred, but he has shown glimpses of his attacking self. Capable of bowling an over or two as well, Lyth is a must-have in your LNS vs NOS Dream11 team.

All-rounders

David Willey: Northern Superchargers captain David Willey comes into the game on the back of two disappointing performances. However, his recent form and experience should shine through as he looks to lead his side to yet another win in The Hundred.

Bowlers

Adil Rashid: Star leggie Adil Rashid has been the pick of the bowlers for the Northern Superchargers with a heap of wickets to his name. As the pitch gets slower as the tournament progresses, Rashid becomes a valuable asset to both the Superchargers and your LNS vs NOS Dream11 fantasy team.

Mohammad Amir: Mohammad Amir hasn't picked up many wickets but has done well in containing batsmen, both in the powerplay and death overs. A big performance beckons for the Pakistan seamer, making him one to watch out for in today's game.

Top 5 best players to pick in LNS vs NOS Dream11 prediction team

Harry Brook (NOS) - 212 points

Glenn Phillips (NOS) - 185 points

Roelof van der Merwe (LNS) - 144 points

Mohd Nabi (LNS) - 138 points

Blake Cullen (LNS) - 141 points

Important stats for LNS vs NOS Dream11 prediction team

Harry Brook: 147 runs in three The Hundred matches, Bat Average: 73.50

Adil Rashid: Six wickets in three The Hundred matches, ER: 7.20

Mohammad Nabi: 25 runs and three wickets in three The Hundred matches

Adam Lyth: 36 runs in three The Hundred matches, SR: 120.00

Josh Inglis: 78 runs in three The Hundred innings, SR: 134.48

LNS vs NOS Dream11 Prediction Today (The Hundred)

LNS vs NOS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josh Inglis, Eoin Morgan, Joe Denly, Adam Lyth, Harry Brook, Roelof van der Merwe, Mohammad Nabi, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mohammad Amir and Matty Potts

Captain: Adam Lyth, Vice-Captain: Joe Denly

LNS vs NOS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josh Inglis, Ravi Bopara, Joe Denly, Adam Lyth, Harry Brook, Roelof van der Merwe, Mason Crane, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mohammad Amir and Brydon Carse

Captain: Josh Inglis, Vice-Captain: Adam Lyth

