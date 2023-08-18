LNS vs NOS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report for The Hundred Mens 2023, Match 24

The London Spirit (LNS) will take on the Northern Superchargers (NOS) in the 24th match of The Hundred Men's Competition at the iconic Lord's in London on Friday, August 18. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the LNS vs NOS Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

The Northern Superchargers are currently fourth in the points table. They have won two and lost two of their five games, while one of their matches has been abandoned due to rain.

The London Spirit have been a bit unlucky as two of their five games have been abandoned due to rain. Out of the other three, they have managed a single win and are currently lingering at the second-last position in the points table.

Both teams are in desperate need of a win as they try and stay alive in the tournament. The stage is thus set for an exciting clash.

LNS vs NOS Match Details

The 24th match of The Hundred Men's Competition will be played on August 18 at the Lord's in London. The match will commence at 11.00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: LNS vs NOS, Match 24, The Hundred Men's Competition

Date and Time: August 18, 2023, Friday; 11.00 pm IST

Venue: The Lord's, London

LNS vs NOS Probable Playing XIs

LNS Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

LNS Probable Playing XI

Zak Crawley, Adam Rossington (wk), M Pepper, Dan Lawrence (c), Matthew Wade, Daryl Mitchell, Matthew Critchley, Liam Dawson, C Wood, Nathan Ellis, and D Worrall.

NOS Team/ Injury New

No major injury updates.

NOS Probable Playing XI

Tom Banton (wk), Matthew Short, Harry Brook, Adam Hose, S Zaib, David Wiese, Brydon Carse, Wayne Parnell (c), Adil Rashid, Callum Parkinson, and Reece Topley.

LNS vs NOS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - Adam Rossington (Avg Points - 61)

Adam Rossingtoin has been in great touch with the bat in this tournament. He is also very good behind the stumps and will be a great choice from the wicketkeeper section for this game.

Batter - Dan Lawrence (Avg Points - 69)

Dan Lawrence has been in good form with the bat. He is leading his team from the front and has already delivered a match-winning knock in this edition of The Hundred. Lawrence looks like a prime choice from the all-rounder section for this match.

All-rounder - Matthew Short (Avg Points - 47)

Matthew Short has delivered with the bat in a couple of matches. He is looking in decent touch and can also contribute with the ball and that makes him a good pick from the all-rounder section for this game.

Bowler - Reece Topley (Avg Points - 69.25)

Reece Topley has been a regular wicket-taker in this edition of the Hundred. He is picking up wickets on a regular basis and that makes Topley a good choice from the bowlers category.

LNS vs NOS match captain and vice-captain choices

Wayne Parnell

Wayne Parnell has been in good bowling form in this edition of The Hundred. He has been a good wicket-taker and there are chances that he might also deliver with the bat. Therefore, Parnell looks like a great choice as the captain or the vice-captain of the match.

Reece Topley

Reece Topley has been a match-winner with the ball for his team. He is regularly picking up wickets and thus making him as the captain or the vice-captain of the match gives you a great chance to multiply points during the match.

Five Must-Picks for LNS vs NOS, Match 24

Dan Lawrence

Adam Rossington

Wayne Parnell

Reece Topley

Matthew Short

Daryl Mitchell has been a flop so far in this edition. He has not delivered with either of his trades. But if you keep him in the team that might be a differential pick as many fantasy players will be ignoring him for this game.

This gives you a great chance to multiply points with Mitchell as this might turn out to be his day after a string of average performances.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more fantasy tips, click here.

LNS vs NOS Dream11 Prediction, Match 24, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: Adam Rossington

Batters: Dan Lawrence, Adam Hose, Harry Brook

All-rounders: David Wiese, Matthew Short, Daryl Mitchell

Bowlers: Wayne Parnell, Reece Topley, C Parkinson, Nathan Ellis

LNS vs NOS Dream11 Prediction, Match 24, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: Adam Rossington

Batters: Dan Lawrence, Adam Hose, Harry Brook

All-rounders: David Wiese, Matthew Short, Daryl Mitchell

Bowlers: Wayne Parnell, Reece Topley, C Parkinson, Nathan Ellis