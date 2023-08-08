LNS vs SOB Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s The Hundred match - August 8th, 2023

London Spirit and Southern Brave will take on each other in the 11th match of The Hundred competition at Lord's, London on Tuesday, August 8.

London Spirit had a rough start to the tournament, suffering a setback in their opening match against Oval Invincibles, losing by three wickets. Their following match ended without a ball being bowled. They will be determined to make a strong comeback in this game.

On the other hand, Southern Brave are holding the sixth spot on the table tallying one victory and enduring two defeats. Their campaign commenced with a loss over Trent Rockets, falling short by six runs.

However, they swiftly regained momentum clinching a hard-fought win over Welsh Fire by a mere two runs. Regrettably, their subsequent encounter witnessed a setback with Northern Superchargers prevailing by a substantial 60-run margin. They need to strategize effectively to make a quick recovery and stay on the top half of the table.

On that note, here are three players you may consider picking as captain or vice-captain for the LNS vs SOB Dream11 game.

#3 Matthew Wade (LNS) - 8.5 Credits

Matthew Wade, the dynamic and explosive batter for London Spirit, demands attention and is one of the players to keep an eye on. The keeper-batter has batted in just one innings this season, scoring 37 runs at a strike rate of 137.03. Wade needs to take calculated risks batting at no.4 in order to make it big.

#2 James Vince (SOB) - 8.5 Credits

James Vince, the Southern Brave's top-order batter, has batted in all three innings so far in the ongoing competition, scoring 54 runs at an average of 18.

He is yet to bring out his A-game and we can expect him to come out all guns blazing in this big encounter. He can be an excellent vice-captain in your fantasy team for the LNS vs SOB Dream11 game.

#1 Devon Conway (SOB) - 9 Credits

The CSK star Devon Conway would be seeking redemption in this highly anticipated encounter. The top-order batter from Southern Brave has managed to score only 35 runs from three innings at a mere average of 11.66.

He needs to turn the tables in this encounter to help out the struggling Southern Brave. He can be a top pick for the captaincy option in the LNS vs SOB Dream11 game.

