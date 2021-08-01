LNS vs SOB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for The Hundred Men's Match 15

Match 15 of The Hundred's Men 2021 has the London Spirit taking on Southern Brave at Lord's in London on Sunday.

The London Spirit will be eyeing their first win of The Hundred as they face Southern Brave, a side filled with explosive talent on their roster. While James Vince and co. aim for a second consecutive win, they will have to come up with a good performance to get past a resourceful London Spirits side at the iconic Lord's.

LNS vs SOB Probable Playing 11 Today

LNS XI

Josh Inglis (wk), Adam Rossington, Eoin Morgan (c), Joe Denly, Ravi Bopara, Mohd Nabi, Roelof van der Merwe, Blake Cullen, Chris Wood, Mason Crane and Mohd Amir

SOB XI

James Vince (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Devon Conway, Alex Davies, Ross Whiteley, Colin de Grandhomme, Chris Jordan, Liam Dawson, George Garton, Tymal Mills and Jake Lintott

Match Details

LNS vs SOB, The Hundred Men's 2021, Match 15

Date and Time: 1st August 2021, at 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Lord's, London

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game, the pitch is likely to be on the slower side with spinners bound to have a big say in the match. The batsmen will look to make full use of the conditions upfront against the new ball. As the match progresses, the pitch will slow down, forcing pacers to vary their pace as well. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 120-130 being a decent total at the venue.

Today's LNS vs SOB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Josh Inglis: Uncapped Australian wicket-keeper Josh Inglis has been in fine form in the T20 format this English summer. However, he hasn't been able to replicate the same for the London Spirit in The Hundred, something he would love to correct in today's game.

Batsmen

Eoin Morgan: London Spirit captain Eoin Morgan showed glimpses of some form in the previous The Hundred game. With Morgan being a good player of spin, he should be in for some runs at Lord's.

Devon Conway: Southpaw Devon Conway has quite a few fond memories of playing at Lord's, having made a double-hundred on Test debut at the very venue. He is due for a big score at The Hundred, making him a good option for your LNS vs SOB Dream11 team.

All-rounders

Chris Jordan: Southern Brave lead pacer Chris Jordan has impressed with the ball this season despite not having a lot of wickets to show for his efforts. Given his death bowling skills and an eye for a boundary with the bat, he could be an impactful addition to your LNS vs SOB Dream11 team.

Bowlers

Mohammad Amir: Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir is known for his swing bowling and knack of taking wickets with the new ball. With conditions likely to help him, Amir should ideally pick up a wicket or two in The Hundred game against the Southern Brave.

Tymal Mills: Tymal Mills had a good outing in the Southern Brave's win against the Birmingham Phoenix with figures of 1 for 32. With a bag of tricks up his sleeve, Mills is a decent addition to your Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in LNS vs SOB Dream11 prediction team

James Vince (SOB) - 142 points

Mohammad Nabi (LNS) - 117 points

Ross Whiteley (SOB) - 104 points

Jake Lintott (SOB) - 102 points

Mohammad Amir (LNS) - 90 points

Important stats for LNS vs SOB Dream11 prediction team

Quinton de Kock: 1605 runs in 54 T20I matches; SR: 138.01

Chris Jordan: 73 wickets in 65 T20I matches; Bowl Average: 27.16

Lewis Gregory: 12 wickets in eight T20 Blast 2021 matches

Eoin Morgan: 2360 runs in 107 T20I matches, SR - 138.25

Josh Inglis: 531 runs in 14 T20 Blast 2021 matches, Bat Average: 48.27

LNS vs SOB Dream11 Prediction Today (The Hundred)

LNS vs SOB Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - The Hundred

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton de Kock, Josh Inglis, Eoin Morgan, Joe Denly, Devon Conway, Ravi Bopara, Mohammad Nabi, Chris Jordan, Mohammad Amir, Tymal Mills and Jake Lintott

Captain: Josh Inglis. Vice-captain: Devon Conway

LNS vs SOB Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - The Hundred

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock, Josh Inglis, Eoin Morgan, Joe Denly, Devon Conway, Ravi Bopara, Mason Crane, Chris Jordan, Mohammad Amir, George Garton and Jake Lintott

Captain: Devon Conway. Vice-captain: Joe Denly

