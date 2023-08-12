LNS vs TRT Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s The Hundred match - August 12, 2023

London Spirit and Trent Rockets will lock horns in the 16th match of The Hundred at Lord’s London on Saturday, August 12.

London Spirit began their campaign with a three-wicket defeat to Oval Invincibles. Unfortunately, their next two encounters saw no results due to inclement weather. Spirit, led by Daniel Lawrence, will be eager to get some time on the field against the Rockets and get back to winning ways.

Trent Rockets, on the other hand, started the competition with a win over Southern Brave by six runs before their following game got washed out due to rain. In their most recent match, they suffered a close defeat to Northern Superchargers by three runs. Led by Lewis Gregory, they will be determined to make a strong comeback in the much-excited encounter against London Spirit.

On that note, here are three players you may consider picking as captain or vice-captain for the LNS vs TRT Dream11 game.

#3 Zak Crawley (LNS) - 8.5 Credits

Zak Crawley is a prominent figure associated with the innovative Bazball approach adopted by the English national side. Crawley is yet to get a proper game time with the willow in this edition due to weather conditions.

We can expect Crawley to take up the top-order slot and reverse the team’s fortunes in this much-awaited encounter. He stands out as a decent vice-captaincy choice for the LNS vs TRT Dream11 game.

#2 Luke Wood (TRT) - 8 Credits

Star pacer Luke Wood swung the ball pretty well with perfect lines and lengths in the previous match against Northern Superchargers to keep the opposition on the back foot.

He’s the team’s leading wicket-taker scalping four wickets from two innings and is an excellent vice-captain to have in your fantasy team for the LNS vs TRT Dream11 game.

#1 Daniel Sams (TRT) - 8.5 Credits

Daniel Sams has proven to be a standout player, consistently accumulating significant fantasy points in both the batting and bowling departments. The versatile all-rounder continues to emerge as the valuable captaincy choice in the LNS vs TRT Dream11 game.

In two matches, the dashing all-rounder has scalped three wickets and amassed 27 runs with the bat. In forthcoming matches, he will be hoping to add more runs and wickets to his tally.

