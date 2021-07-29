LNS vs TRT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for The Hundred Men's Match 10

Match 10 of the Hundred Men's 2021 has London Spirit (LNS) taking on Trent Rockets (TRT) at Lord's in London on Thursday.

The Eoin Morgan-led London Spirit has underwhelmed in The Hundred with only one point from two games. They will be eyeing their first win at the expense of Trent Rockets, who are at the top of the table with two wins in two games. With some of the best players in world cricket taking centrestage, a cracking contest beckons at Lord's.

LNS vs TRT Probable Playing 11 Today

LNS XI

Josh Inglis (wk), Luis Reece, Adam Rossington, Eoin Morgan (c), Joe Denly, Ravi Bopara, Mohd Nabi, Roelof van der Merwe, Blake Cullen, Chris Wood and Mohd Amir

TRT XI

D'Arcy Short, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Steven Mullaney/Ben Cox, Tom Moores (wk), Lewis Gregory (c), Samit Patel, Rashid Khan, Luke Wood, Marchant de Lange and Matt Carter

Match Details

London Spirit vs Trent Rockets, The Hundred Men's 2021, Match 10

Date and Time: 29th July 2021, at 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Lord's, London

Pitch Report

Although the weather hasn't been too great this week in London, a full game is expected on Thursday. The pacers should get the ball to swing around with the batsmen having to bide their time before going big. With this being the second game of the day, the spinners should get some turn off the surface. Wickets in hand will be key, with 130-140 being par at the venue.

Today's LNS vs TRT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Josh Inglis: Wicketkeeper-batsman Josh Inglis has been in fine form this season with a chart-busting effort in the T20 Blast 2021. Inglis would be keen to get some runs under his belt, making him a good pick for your LNS vs TRT Dream11 team.

Batsmen

Eoin Morgan: London Spirit captain Eoin Morgan hasn't been in the best of form off late. However, he will be keen to get going as he looks to lead his side to their first win in The Hundred.

Dawid Malan: Dawid Malan couldn't get going in the previous game against the Northern Superchargers. With Joe Root leaving for national duties, expectations are high for Malan, who would have ample experience playing at Lord's having played for Middlesex for a long time.

All-rounders

D'Arcy Short: With the pitch being a touch on the slower side, D'Arcy Short could have a say with the ball, in addition to his explosive batting ability. Expect the southpaw to come out with all guns blazing today.

Bowlers

Mohammad Amir: Given the overcast conditions expected during this game, there aren't many who are a better exponent of swing than Mohammad Amir. Bank on the Pakistan pacer to deliver a heap of points for your LNS vs TRT Dream11 team.

Rashid Khan: Man of the match in the previous game, Rashid Khan has taken to the new format like a fish to water. Given his skill-set, he is ought to be a popular pick in this fixture.

Top 5 best players to pick in LNS vs TRT Dream11 prediction team

Marchant de Lange (TRT) - 257 points

Rashid Khan (TRT) - 143 points

D'Arcy Short (TRT) - 107 points

Ravi Bopara (LNS) - 55 points

Eoin Morgan (LNS) - 22 points

Important stats for LNS vs TRT Dream11 prediction team

Alex Hales: 463 runs in 14 T20 Blast 2021 matches ; SR: 179.46

Rashid Khan: Five wickets in two The Hundred matches; Bowl Average: 7.20

Lewis Gregory: 12 wickets in eight T20 Blast 2021 matches

Eoin Morgan: 2360 runs in 107 T20I matches, SR - 138.25

Josh Inglis: 531 runs in 14 T20 Blast 2021 matches, Bat Average: 48.27

LNS vs TRT Dream11 Prediction Today (The Hundred)

LNS vs TRT Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - The Hundred

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josh Inglis, Tom Moores, Dawid Malan, Alex Hales, Eoin Morgan, D'Arcy Short, Lewis Gregory, Luke Wood, Rashid Khan, Mohd Amir and Chris Wood

Captain: Josh Inglis. Vice-captain: Dawid Malan

LNS vs TRT Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - The Hundred

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josh Inglis, Tom Moores, Dawid Malan, Joe Denly, Eoin Morgan, D'Arcy Short, Lewis Gregory, Luis Reece, Rashid Khan, Mohd Amir and Chris Wood

Captain: Dawid Malan. Vice-captain: Eoin Morgan

