LNS vs TRT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for The Hundred 2023, Match 16

London Spirit (LNS) will be up against Trent Rockets (TRT) in Match 16 of The Hundred 2023 at Lord's Cricket Ground in London on Saturday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the LNS vs TRT Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 16.

London Spirit have had a miserable campaign so far. They have lost the only match that they played while the remaining two games were abandoned. With two points, they are second from bottom.

Meanwhile, Trent Rockets have suffered a win and a loss in their two matches. Another game got washed out and they are fourth in the table with three points.

LNS vs TRT Match Details, Match 16

The Match 16 of The Hundred 2023 will be played on August 12 at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London. The match is set to start at 7 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

LNS vs TRT, The Hundred 2023, Match 16

Date and Time: August 12, 2023, 7 pm IST

Venue: Lord's Cricket Ground, London

Live Streaming and Broadcast: Fancode

LNS vs TRT Pitch Report

A balanced surface can be expected and both bowlers and batters might find a certain degree of assistance.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 4

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 161

Average second innings score: 128

LNS vs TRT Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

London Spirit: L-NR-NR

Trent Rockets: W-NR-L

LNS vs TRT probable playing 11s for today’s match

London Spirit Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

London Spirit Probable Playing 11

Adam Rossington (wk), Zak Crawley, Dan Lawrence (c), Matthew Wade, Daryl Mitchell, Ravi Bopara, Matt Critchley, Jordan Thompson, Liam Dawson, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Worrall.

Trent Rockets Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Trent Rockets Probable Playing 11

Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Colin Munro, Tom Kohler Cadmore (wk), Joe Root, Sam Hain, Lewis Gregory (c), Daniel Sams, Ish Sodhi, Luke Wood, Sam Cook.

LNS vs TRT Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Matthew Wade (1 match, 37 runs, Strike Rate: 137.04)

Matthew Wade could prove to be a great wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He made 37 runs in the only innings he has played so far.

Top Batter pick

Sam Hain (2 matches, 83 runs, Strike Rate: 162.75)

Sam Hain is the leading run-scorer for Trent Rockets. He has hammered 83 runs in two games at an average of 41.50. He also has a strike rate of 162.75.

Top All-rounder pick

Lewis Gregory (2 matches, 13 runs and 3 wickets)

Lewis Gregory has done a lot of talking with the ball so far. He has picked up three wickets for his side and has made a major impact.

Top Bowler pick

Nathan Ellis (2 matches, 2 wickets, Economy Rate: 8.92)

Nathan Ellis has picked up two wickets in two games for London Spirit. However, he has proven to be expensive.

LNS vs TRT match captain and vice-captain choices

Daniel Sams

Daniel Sams has been outstanding for Trent Rockets in the tournament. He has picked up three wickets and has also scored 27 runs at a strike rate of over 192. He should definitely be the captaincy choice of your LNS vs TRT Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Luke Wood

Luke Wood is the leading wicket-taker for Trent Rockets. He has scalped four wickets and has a great economy rate of 6.13.

5 Must-picks with players stats for LNS vs TRT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Luke Wood 4 wickets 151 points Daniel Sams 27 runs and 3 wickets 135 points Sam Hain 83 runs 122 points Lewis Gregory 13 runs and 3 wickets 103 points Imad Wasim 27 runs and 2 wickets 99 points

LNS vs TRT match expert tips

Alex Hales can be a major X-factor player for your LNS vs TRT Dream11 Fantasy Team.

LNS vs TRT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 16, Head to Head League

LNS vs TRT Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Adam Rossington, Matthew Wade

Batter: Sam Hain, Alex Hales, Joe Root

All-rounder: Daniel Sams, Imad Wasim, Lewis Gregory

Bowler: Luke Wood, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Worrall

LNS vs TRT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 16, Grand League

LNS vs TRT Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Adam Rossington, Matthew Wade

Batter: Sam Hain, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan

All-rounder: Daniel Sams, Imad Wasim, Lewis Gregory

Bowler: Luke Wood, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Worrall