LNS vs WEF Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Men's Hundred 2022, Match 24

The 24th match of the Men's Hundred 2022 will see Welsh Fire (WEF) take on London Spirit (LNS) at Lord's in London on Wednesday, August 24. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the much-awaited LNS vs WEF Dream 11 prediction.

The London Spirit are on course for a top-three finish with four wins in five games so far. A win today would take them closer to sealing a knockout spot, with the likes of Nathan Ellis and Eoin Morgan being in decent form.

Welsh Fire, meanwhile, have lacked conviction as their big guns Ben Duckett and Joe Clarke have failed to deliver the goods. However, they still have a strong squad to fall back on and will fancy their chances of a win on Wednesday. But against a well-oiled London Spirit side, they will have their task cut out.

LNS vs WEF Match Details

The 24th match of the Men's Hundred between Welsh Fire and London Spirit will be played at Lord's in London on August 24. The game is set to take place at 11:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

LNS vs WEF, The Men's Hundred 2022, Match 24

Date and Time: 24th August 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Lord's, London

Live Streaming: Fancode

LNS vs WEF Pitch Report

Lord's has been a decent batting venue, with the average first-innings total at the venue this season being 166. There will be a lot of value in changing pace in the backend of the innings, with Jordan Thompson and Nathan Ellis picking up nine wickets across two matches here. Both Hundred games at Lord's this season saw the chasing teams come up short, enticing sides to bat first upon winning the toss.

Matches won by teams batting first at the venue: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first at the venue: 0

1st-innings score: 166

2nd-innings score: 138

LNS vs WEF Form Guide

Welsh Fire: LLLLL

London Spirit: WWWWL

LNS vs WEF probable playing 11s for today’s match

London Spirit injury/team news

Kieron Pollard may not be available for this game with the CPL fast approaching. Josh Inglis could come in for the veteran all-rounder.

London Spirit probable playing 11

Adam Rossington (wk), Daniel Bell-Drummond, Ben McDermott, Daniel Lawrence, Eoin Morgan (c), Kieron Pollard/Josh Inglis, Jordan Thompson, Liam Dawson, Nathan Ellis, Chris Wood and Mason Crane.

Welsh Fire injury/team news

Ish Sodhi might be available for this game after joining the team as a replacement for Adam Zampa.

Welsh Fire probable playing 11

Joe Clarke (wk), Jacob Bethell, Joshua Cobb (c), Ben Duckett, Leus du Plooy, David Miller, Matt Critchley, Dwaine Pretorius, Jake Ball, David Payne and George Scrimshaw/Ish Sodhi.

LNS vs WEF Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Adam Rossington (5 matches, 90 runs, strike rate: 209.30)

Adam Rossington has only managed to score 90 runs this season. However, his strike rate of 209.30 is among the best in the competition. He has a knack for scoring quick runs in the powerplay, and given Welsh Fire's lack of firepower on the bowling front, Rossington is a handy pick for your LNS vs WEF Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Batter Pick

Leus du Plooy (37(25) in the previous match vs SOB)

Leus du Plooy, who played his first Hundred game of the season earlier in the week, scored 37 runs against a decent Southern Brave side. He was one of Welsh Fire's best players in the previous edition, capable of clearing the boundary at will. With du Plooy likely to bat a bit higher as well, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Top All-rounder Pick

Jordan Thompson (5 matches, 15 runs, 9 wickets)

Jordan Thompson is the leading wicket-taker in the Hundred at the time of writing, picking up nine wickets at an average of 14.66. The London Spirit all-rounder has taken a wicket in every game except one. With Thompson also capable of scoring quick runs down the order, he is a must-have in your LNS vs WEF Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Jake Ball (5 matches, 6 wickets, Average: 22.16)

While the Welsh Fire's bowling has lacked conviction, Jake Ball has stood out with six wickets in five matches. Although he has been a touch expensive at times, his ability to pick up wickets consistently (T20 strike rate of 14.16) should hold him in good stead ahead of the game.

LNS vs WEF match captain and vice-captain choices

Ben McDermott

Ben McDermott, who came into the London Spirit's playing XI as a replacement for Glenn Maxwell, scored a 25-ball 30. He was one of the top run-scorers in the last edition of the Hundred, playing a crucial part in Hampshire's trophy-winning campaign. With McDermott in good form with the bat, he is a good captaincy option for your LNS vs WEF Dream11 fantasy team.

Joe Clarke

Ben Duckett has had a disappointing Hundred campaign so far, scoring just 97 runs in five matches. The Welsh Fire opener has some experience under his belt, having played in the BBL and PSL. He could be backed to score some runs today, making him an underrated captaincy pick for this game.

5 Must-picks with player stats for LNS vs WEF Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Fantasy Points Player Stats Jordan Thompson 310 9 wickets in 5 matches Jake Ball 197 6 wickets in 5 matches Dwaine Pretorius 166 48 runs, 3 wickets in 3 matches Adam Rossington 187 90 runs in 5 matches Nathan Ellis 160 4 wickets in 5 matches

LNS vs WEF match expert tips

Welsh Fire's batters have struggled for runs with none of them crossing the 100-run mark. With opposition spinners doing most of the damage, Liam Dawson and Mason Crane could be potential differential picks for your LNS vs WEF Dream11 fantasy team.

LNS vs WEF Dream11 Prediction Today (The Men's Hundred 2022)

LNS vs WEF Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Adam Rossington, Ben McDermott (c)

Batters: Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett (vc), Leus du Plooy

All-rounders: Dwaine Pretorius, Joshua Cobb, Jordan Thompson

Bowlers: Jake Ball, Mason Crane, Nathan Ellis

LNS vs WEF Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Ben McDermott (vc), Adam Rossington

Batters: David Miller (c), Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence

All-rounders: Dwaine Pretorius, Joshua Cobb, Jordan Thompson

Bowlers: Jake Ball, Mason Crane, Nathan Ellis

