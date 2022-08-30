LNS-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Women's Hundred 2022, Match 22

The 22nd match of the Women's Hundred 2022 will see Birmingham Phoenix Women take on London Spirit Women (BPH-W) at Lord's in London on Tuesday, August 30. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the much-awaited LNS-W vs BPH-W Dream 11 team.

Birmingham Phoenix, despite starting the season with three wins, have stuttered of late with two losses. They are still on course for a top-three finish and will bank on the likes of Sophie Devine and Sophie Molineux to come up with the goods. They face a decent London Spirit side who have not clicked as a unit this season. While Beth Mooney and Amelia Kerr have impressed with the bat and ball, the Spirit will need their youngsters to step up as they look to salvage some lost pride. All in all, an entertaining game is on the cards in London.

LNS-W vs BPH-W Match Details

The 22nd match of the Women's Hundred between Birmingham Phoenix Women and London Spirit Women will be played at Lord's in London on August 30. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

LNS-W vs BPH-W, The Women's Hundred 2022, Match 22

Date and Time: 30th August 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Lord's, London

Live Streaming: Fancode

LNS-W vs BPH-W Pitch Report

The pitch at Lord's has offered more help to the bowlers with the average score being just above 100. The powerplay phase has accounted for three wickets across four innings, with pacers not finding much help early on. Chasing has been the way to go with both matches at Lord's this season being won by the teams batting second.

Matches won by teams batting first at the venue: 0

Matches won by teams bowling first at the venue: 2

1st-innings score: 100

2nd-innings score: 102

LNS-W vs BPH-W Form Guide

Birmingham Phoenix: WLWWL

London Spirit: LLLWL

LNS-W vs BPH-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

London Spirit Women injury/team news

No changes are expected for the London Spirit.

London Spirit Women probable playing 11

Beth Mooney (wk), Grace Scrivens, Alice Monaghan, Amelia Kerr, Naomi Dattani, Danielle Gibson, Sophie Luff, Charlotte Dean (c), Grace Ballinger, Freya Davies and Megan Schutt.

Birmingham Phoenix Women injury/team news

No changes are expected for the Birmingham Phoenix.

Birmingham Phoenix Women probable playing 11

Eve Jones, Sophie Devine (c), Amy Jones (wk), Ellyse Perry, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Elwiss, Issy Wong, Emily Arlott, Phoebe Franklin, Kirstie Gordon and Abtaha Maqsood.

LNS-W vs BPH-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Beth Mooney (5 matches, 204 runs, Average: 68.00)

Beth Mooney is one of the top run-scorers in the competition with 204 runs at an average of 68. She has two fifties for the London Spirit, with one of them coming at Lord's against Welsh Fire. With Mooney in fine form coming into the game, she is a good pick for your LNS-W vs BPH-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Batter Pick

Ellyse Perry (5 matches, 134 runs, Average: 44.66)

Ellyse Perry has been brilliant for the Phoenix this season, scoring 134 runs at a decent strike rate of 138. Although her form has tailed off in the last couple of games, Perry remains a viable option owing to her experience.

Top All-rounder Pick

Amelia Kerr (5 matches, 119 runs, 7 wickets)

Amelia Kerr is the London Spirit's top bowler with seven wickets at an average of 16.71. She has chipped in with the bat too, scoring 119 runs in the middle order. The conditions at Lord's should suit Kerr, making her a must-have in your LNS-W vs BPH-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Emily Arlott (5 matches, 7 wickets, Average: 13.00)

Emily Arlott has been brilliant this season with seven wickets in five matches. She has used her height and pace to good effect. With Arlott scoring 41 runs in three innings as well, she is one to watch out for in this game.

LNS-W vs BPH-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Sophie Devine

Sophie Devine has not hit her strides in The Hundred with only 94 runs in five matches. However, her strike rate of 162.06 holds her in good stead. Although she has not bowled in recent matches, Devine's ability to score big runs should make her a popular captaincy option for this game.

Beth Mooney

Beth Mooney is one of the best batters in the world with 204 runs in just five matches. She has three scores of 30 or above, throwing light on her consistency. With Mooney being in decent form, she is a top captaincy choice for your LNS-W vs BPH-W Dream11 fantasy team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for LNS-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Beth Mooney 204 runs in 5 matches Sophie Devine 94 runs in 5 matches Emily Arlott 7 wickets in 5 matches Amelia Kerr 7 wickets in 5 matches Amy Jones 118 runs in 5 matches

LNS-W vs BPH-W match expert tips

The London Spirit's bowling attack has not been great, with Megan Schutt and Freya Davies underwhelming. This could open an opportunity for Sophie Devine to return to run-scoring form. If she does tee off with the bat, she could be a game-changing selection in your LNS-W vs BPH-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this LNS-W vs BPH-W match, click here!

LNS-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Prediction Today (The Women's Hundred 2022)

LNS-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

LNS-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Beth Mooney (c)

Batters: Ellyse Perry, Eve Jones, Sophie Luff, Alice Monaghan

All-rounders: Sophie Devine (vc), Amelia Kerr, Sophie Molineux

Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Issy Wong, Emily Arlott

LNS-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

LNS-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Beth Mooney

Batters: Ellyse Perry, Eve Jones, Naomi Dattani, Alice Monaghan

All-rounders: Sophie Devine (c), Amelia Kerr (vc), Sophie Molineux

Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Charlotte Dean, Emily Arlott

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar