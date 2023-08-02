LNS-W vs OVI-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s The Hundred Women’s match - August 2nd, 2023

London Spirit Women will face off against Oval Invincibles Women in the third clash of The Hundred Womens Competition at Lord's, London on August 2, Wednesday.

London Spirit finished the last edition at the seventh spot and now they face a significant task of making a strong impact and achieving success this season. Led by Heather Knight, the Spirit has a good number of promising young talents and experienced match winners.

In contrast, Oval Invincibles enter the tournament as defending champions having triumphed over Southern Brave Women in last year’s final. They will be led by overseas all-rounder Dane van Niekerk.

That said, here are three players you may consider picking as captain or vice-captain for the LNS-W vs OVI-W Dream11 game.

#3 Heather Knight (LNS-W) - 9 Credits

England v Australia - Women's Ashes: 1st We Got Game ODI

Heather Knight, the England skipper has been in the form of her life. She missed out on the previous edition due to a hip injury and would be hoping to make a big impact this season.

She is expected to excel in both departments, making her a top-class captaincy choice in the LNS-W vs OVI-W Dream11 game.

#2 Marizanne Kapp (OVI-W) - 9 Credits

WBBL - Perth Scorchers v Brisbane Heat

Oval Invincibles’ all-rounder Marizanne Kapp is one of the players to keep an eye on. She appears to be an exciting captaincy choice in both batting and bowling departments in the LNS-W vs OVI-W Dream11 game.

She smacked 126 runs with the willow from just four innings and went on to scalp four wickets with the ball in hand in the previous edition.

#1 Amelia Kerr (LNS-W) - 9 Credits

London Spirit Women have the most valuable player in their side in the form of Amelia Kerr who can bat in the top order and prove her prowess with the ball in hand.

She amassed 119 runs with the bat in the previous edition and moreover, went on to pick nine scalps with the ball. She is the perfect captaincy choice in the LNS-W vs OVI-W Dream11 game.

Poll : Who will fetch most points in today's LNS-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Contest? Amelia Kerr Marizanne Kapp 0 votes