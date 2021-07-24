LNS-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report For The Hundred Women's Match 5

London Spirit Women will be up against Oval Invincibles Women in the fifth match of the Hundred Women's competition at Lord's on Sunday.

London Spirit Women will be delighted with their performance in the previous game. Riding on the exploits of Deandra Dottin and skipper Heather Knight, the Spirit Women registered a three-wicket victory over Birmingham Phoenix Women in their opening match. Spirit Women, who are currently placed in third spot in The Hundred Women's points table, have some top-quality all-rounders in their side who can single-handedly win games for them.

Oval Invincibles Women, on the other hand, will head into the game high on confidence after winning their first match of The Hundred Women's against Manchester Originals Women by five wickets. The South African duo of Dane van Niekerk and Marizanne Kapp displayed a brilliant all-round show to help their side cross the line. The Invincibles Women are currently placed just below their opponents in the points table and will be looking forward to continuing their unbeaten run in The Hundred.

Squads to choose from

London Spirit Women

Deandra Dottin, Naomi Dattani, Heather Knight (C), Deepti Sharma, Chloe Tryon, Susie Rowe, Charlotte Dean, Danielle Gibson, Amara Carr (WK), Freya Davies, Alice Monaghan, Tammy Beaumont, Aylish Cranstone, Grace Scrivens and Sophie Munro.

Oval Invincibles Women

Georgia Adams, Alice Capsey, Fran Wilson, Dane van Niekerk (C), Marizanne Kapp, Sarah Bryce (WK), Natasha Farrant, Mady Villiers, Grace Gibbs, Shabnim Ismail, Danielle Gregory, Joanne Gardner, Rhianna Southby, Megan Belt and Eva Gray.

LNS-W vs OVI-W Probable Playing 11 Today

London Spirit Women

Heather Knight (C), Deandra Dottin, Amara Carr (WK), Naomi Dattani, Deepti Sharma, Chloe Tryon, Susie Rowe, Charlotte Dean, Danielle Gibson, Freya Davies, Alice Monaghan.

Oval Invincibles Women

Dane van Niekerk (C), Georgia Adams, Sarah Bryce (WK), Alice Capsey, Fran Wilson, Marizanne Kapp, Natasha Farrant, Mady Villiers, Grace Gibbs, Shabnim Ismail, Danielle Gregory.

Match Details

Match: London Spirit Women vs Oval Invincibles Women, Match 5

Date & Time: 25th July 2021, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Lord's, London.

Pitch Report

The track at Lord's has historically been a good one to bat on and we can expect another high-scoring game at the 'Mecca of Cricket' on Sunday. The batters will get the full value for their shots on this ground. Meanwhile, bowlers will have to bowl astute lines and lengths to control the leakage of runs and scalp wickets. As the surface remains true for the entire duration of the match, chasing should be the preferred option at the venue.

LNS-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Prediction Today (The Hundred)

LNS-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Prediction - The Hundred Women's

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sarah Bryce, Heather Knight, Fran Wilson, Naomi Dattani, Deandra Dottin, Dane van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp, Deepti Sharma, Natasha Farrant, Freya Davies, Mady Villiers.

Captain: Deandra Dottin. Vice-captain: Marizanne Kapp.

LNS-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Prediction - The Hundred Women's

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sarah Bryce, Heather Knight, Naomi Dattani, Georgia Adams, Alice Capsey, Deandra Dottin, Dane van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp, Shabnim Ismail, Freya Davies, Mady Villiers.

Captain: Heather Knight. Vice-captain: Dane van Niekerk.

Edited by Samya Majumdar