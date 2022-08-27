LNS-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Women's Hundred 2022, Match 19

The 19th match of the Women's Hundred 2022 will see the Oval Invincibles Women (OVI-W) take on London Spirit Women (LNS-W) at Lord's in London on Wednesday, August 27. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the much-awaited LNS-W vs OVI-W Dream 11 team.

Defending champions Oval Invincibles have been impressive this season, with youngsters Alice Capsey and Sophia Small starring for them. The likes of Lauren Winfield-Hill and Dane van Niekerk have also stepped up in crunch moments, holding them in good stead. As for the London Spirit, they are all but out of the reckoning for a top-three finish. However, they have a decent side capable of taking the attack to the Invincibles. With two valuable points up for grabs, an entertaining game beckons in London.

LNS-W vs OVI-W Match Details

The 19th match of the Women's Hundred between Oval Invincibles Women and London Spirit Women will be played at Lord's in London on August 27. The game is set to take place at 8:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

LNS-W vs OVI-W, The Women's Hundred 2022, Match 19

Date and Time: 27th August 2022, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Lord's, London

Live Streaming: Fancode

LNS-W vs OVI-W Pitch Report

The lone match at the venue this season saw 119 being chased down with 14 balls to spare. The pacers accounted for eight out of the 11 wickets in the previous game, throwing light on the pace-friendly nature of the track. Although the fast bowlers should get some swing early on, no wickets fell during the powerplay phase of the previous game.

Matches won by teams batting first at the venue: 0

Matches won by teams bowling first at the venue: 1

1st-innings score: 119

2nd-innings score: 122

LNS-W vs OVI-W Form Guide

Oval Invincibles: WLWW

London Spirit: LLLW

LNS-W vs OVI-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

London Spirit Women injury/team news

No changes are expected for the London Spirit.

London Spirit Women probable playing 11

Beth Mooney (wk), Grace Scrivens, Alice Monaghan, Amelia Kerr, Naomi Dattani, Danielle Gibson, Sophie Luff, Charlotte Dean (c), Grace Ballinger, Freya Davies and Megan Schutt.

Oval Invincibles Women injury/team news

No changes are expected for the Oval Invincibles

Oval Invincibles Women probable playing 11

Lauren Winfield-Hill (wk), Suzie Bates, Alice Capsey, Dane van Niekerk (c), Mady Villiers, Kira Chathli, Emily Windsor, Eva Gray, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Marizanne Kapp/Shabnim Ismail and Sophia Smale.

LNS-W vs OVI-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Beth Mooney (4 matches, 201 runs, Average: 100.50)

Beth Mooney is the leading run-scorer this season with 201 runs in just four matches. She heads into the game on the back of a fifty against Welsh Fire, scoring 61 off just 35 balls. Given her form and ability, she is a top pick in your LNS-W vs OVI-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Batter Pick

Lauren Winfield (4 matches, 145 runs, Average: 72.50)

Lauren Winfield has been the Oval Invincibles' best batter with 145 runs at an average of 72.50. She has complemented Suzie Bates perfectly with three scores of over 25 this season. With Winfield being consistent at the top of the order, she stands out in the batting department.

Top All-rounder Pick

Amelia Kerr (4 matches, 88 runs, 7 wickets)

Amelia Kerr is one of the top all-rounders in the competition with 88 runs and seven wickets to her name. While she is expected to bat in the top order, it is her bowling that really stands out. She is averaging 14.42 with the ball, which is the third-best in the competition.

Top Bowler Pick

Sophia Smale (4 matches, 5 wickets, Average: 15.80)

Sophia Smale, who joined the Oval Invincibles as a replacement player, has stepped up, taking five wickets in four matches. She has impressed across all phases of an innings with an average of 15.80 this season. With conditions also suiting her, Smale is a good pick for your LNS-W vs OVI-W Dream11 fantasy team.

LNS-W vs OVI-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Alice Capsey

Alice Capsey has impressed with both the bat and ball this season, scoring 69 runs at a strike rate of 156.81. She has also picked up five wickets at an average of 8.40. Capsey is bound to be a good captaincy option for your LNS-W vs OVI-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Beth Mooney

Beth Mooney has three scores of over 30, including two fifties in The Hundred this season. She is the top run-scorer and has a knack for scoring runs consistently in the shorter formats. Given her form, Mooney is a popular pick for your LNS-W vs OVI-W Dream11 fantasy team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for LNS-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Fantasy Points Player Stats Beth Mooney 312 201 runs in 4 matches Alice Capsey 277 69 runs in 4 matches Lauren Winfield 249 145 runs in 4 matches Amelia Kerr 339 7 wickets in 4 matches Danielle Gibson 178 3 wickets in 4 matches

LNS-W vs OVI-W match expert tips

Oval Invincibles' top order has done the bulk of the scoring in the competition. Lauren Winfield and Suzie Bates have combined for over 200 runs in The Hundred, with opposition pacers not having a fruitful time against them. Along the same lines, the likes of Megan Schutt and Freya Davies might not be valuable options in the LNS-W vs OVI-W clash.

LNS-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Prediction Today (The Women's Hundred 2022)

LNS-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

LNS-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Lauren Winfield-Hill

Batters: Beth Mooney (c), Suzie Bates, Alice Capsey (vc)

All-rounders: Dane van Niekerk, Amelia Kerr, Grace Scrivens

Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Danielle Gibson, Mady Villiers, Sophia Smale

LNS-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

LNS-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Lauren Winfield-Hill

Batter: Beth Mooney, Suzie Bates, Alice Capsey (vc), Sophie Luff

All-rounder: Dane van Niekerk, Amelia Kerr (c)

Bowler: Freya Davies, Charlotte Dean, Mady Villiers, Sophia Smale

