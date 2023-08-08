LNS-W vs SOB-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s The Hundred Women’s match - August 8, 2023

London Spirit Women and Southern Brave Women will lock horns in the 11th match of the Hundred Women's competition at Lord's, London on August 8, Tuesday.

The Spirit Women’s team has had both of their matches abandoned without a single ball being bowled. They will undoubtedly be eager to get some game time to showcase their potential and dominate the opposition. With clear skies predicted in the forecast, it seems likely that they will finally be in action this season.

Conversely, the Brave Women currently occupy the second spot on the table securing two victories and suffering one defeat. They commenced the tournament with a comfortable win over Trent Rockets, setting a strong tone for their campaign.

However, a stumble followed as they lost to Welsh Fire. They recovered from that result by defeating Northern Superchargers Women in their subsequent game, illustrating their determination and resilience.

On that note, here are three players you may consider picking as captain or vice-captain for the LNS-W vs SOB-W Dream11 game.

#3 Heather Knight (LNS-W) - 9 Credits

England v Australia - Women's Ashes: 1st We Got Game ODI

Skipper Heather Knight, known for her hard-hitting prowess, was sidelined last season due to a hip injury. A formidable force in the top and middle order, she is now highly motivated to make a significant impact this season and lead her team to a more favorable position.

Having showcased her remarkable skills in both batting and bowling departments, there is little doubt that she would serve as an excellent vice-captain in your fantasy XI for the LNS-W vs SOB-W Dream11 game.

#2 Smriti Mandhana (SOB-W) - 8.5 Credits

WPL 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore v Delhi Capitals

Southern Brave opening batter Smriti Mandhana has emerged as the leading run-scorer of the ongoing season with 144 runs from three innings at an impressive average of 72.

Given her outstanding performances, Mandhana stands out as a pivotal captaincy choice in the LNS-W vs SOB-W Dream11 game. With her impeccable timing and left-handed flair, she has consistently showcased her batting prowess and it’s safe to anticipate another captivating performance in this encounter as well.

#1 Amelia Kerr (LNS-W) - 9 Credits

New Zealand v Bangladesh - 2nd ODI

Amelia Kerr, the versatile all-rounder representing London Spirit Women, accumulated 119 runs and also secured nine wickets in the previous season. She was one of the top performers in both departments for her side in the last edition and the same is expected from her in this season as well.

Kerr is expected to bat in the top order and moreover, she can showcase her impressive bowling tactics in the middle overs. Her multifaceted skills undoubtedly make her the most valuable captaincy choice in your fantasy team for the LNS-W vs SOB-W Dream11 game.

