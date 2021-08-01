LNS-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for The Hundred Women, Match 15

London Spirit Women will take on Southern Brave Women in the 15th match of The Hundred Women at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on Sunday.

Despite beginning the tournament with a three-wicket victory over Phoenix Women, London Spirit Women’s campaign has suffered a setback since then. They lost their next two matches and need to find a win here against a formidable opponent.

After three matches, the Southern Brave are unbeaten in the competition and look like the favorites to win.

LNS-W vs SOB-W Probable Playing 11 Today

LNS-W XI

Tammy Beaumont, Naomi Dattani, Deandra Dottin, Heather Knight (c), Deepti Sharma, Chloe Tryon, Charlotte Dean, Amara Carr (wk), Danielle Gibson, Freya Davies, Alice Monaghan

SOB-W XI

Smriti Mandhana, Danni Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Stafanie Taylor, Maia Bouchier, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Anya Shrubsole (c), Fi Morris, Carla Rudd (wk), Lauren Bell, Charlotte Taylor

Match Details

LNS-W vs SOB-W, 15th Match

Date and Time: August 1, 2021, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Lord’s Cricket Ground, London

Pitch Report

The pitch is expected to be balanced, and both bowlers and batters will find something on it. Pacers can also use the bounce and carry on the track to their advantage. The average first innings score here is 130.

Today’s LNS-W vs SOB-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Tammy Beaumont is yet to hit top gear in The Hundred Women, but there are few players better than her at what she does.

Batters

Heather Knight has been extremely consistent for the London Spirit so far. She has scored 92 runs and also picked up a wicket.

Dani Wyatt scored a brilliant half-century in the previous game against Birmingham Phoenix Women. She’ll be expected to play another big knock.

All-rounders

Anya Shrubsole was magnificent in the opening match against Trent Rockets. She scored 40 runs and picked up a four-wicket haul.

Bowlers

Lauren Bell has picked up four wickets from the first three matches so far. She’ll be expected to lead the line for her side once again.

Top 5 best players to pick in LNS-W vs SOB-W Dream11 prediction team

Anya Shrubsole (SOB-W) – 223 points

Deandra Dottin (LNS-W) – 170 points

Heather Knight (LNS-W) – 160 points

Amanda Wellington (SOB-W) – 159 points

Lauren Bell (SOB-W) – 142 points

Important stats for LNS-W vs SOB-W Dream11 prediction team

Anya Shrubsole: 40 runs and 4 wickets

Deandra Dottin: 52 runs and 3 wickets

Heather Knight: 92 runs and 1 wicket

Amanda Wellington: 4 wickets

Lauren Bell: 4 wickets

LNS-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Prediction Today

LNS-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Danni Wyatt, Smriti Mandhana, Naomi Dattani, Anya Shrubsole, Deandra Dottin, Amanda Wellington, Lauren Bell, Danielle Gibson, Freya Davies

Captain: Anya Shrubsole, Vice-Captain: Deandra Dottin

LNS-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amara Carr, Heather Knight, Danni Wyatt, Smriti Mandhana, Naomi Dattani, Anya Shrubsole, Deandra Dottin, Stefanie Taylor, Lauren Bell, Danielle Gibson, Freya Davies

Captain: Heather Knight, Vice-Captain: Stefanie Taylor

Edited by Arjun Panchadar