LNS-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report for The Hundred Women, Match 11

The London Spirit (LNS-W) will take on the Southern Brave (SOB-W) in the 11th match of The Hundred Women's Competition at the iconic Lord's in London on Tuesday, August 8. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the LNS vs SOB Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

The London Spirit have been unlucky in the tournament so far. Both of their games have been abandoned due to rain. They will be looking to win this match in order to get off the mark in the points tally as soon as possible.

The Southern Brave, on the other hand, are having a good time so far. They have won two of their three games and are currently in the second spot in the points table. They will be trying to maintain their winning momentum with a good show in this match.

As both teams search for a win, we are all set to witness a cracker of a contest.

LNS-W vs SOB-W Match Details

The 11th match of The Hundred Women's Competition will be played on August 8 at the Lord's in London. The match will commence at 7.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: LNS-W vs SOB-W, Match 11, The Hundred Women's Competition

Date and Time: August 8, 2023, Tuesday; 7.30 pm IST

Venue: The Lord's, London

LNS-W vs SOB-W Probable Playing XIs

LNS-W Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

LNS-W Probable Playing XI

Heather Knight (c), S Luff, Amelia Kerr, Grace Harris, Grace Scrivens, Richa Ghosh (wk), Niamh Holland, Charlie Dean, Tara Norris, Sarah Glenn, and L Filer.

SOB-W Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

SOB-W Probable Playing XI

Smriti Mandhana, Danielle Nicole Wyatt, Maia Bouchier, Georgia Adams, Freya Kemp, Chloe Tryon, Maitlan Brown, K Moore, R Southby (wk), Anya Shrubsole (c), and Lauren Bell.

LNS-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - Richa Ghosh

The Indian wicketkeeper is an aggressive lower-order batter. Richa Ghosh can change the complexion of a game pretty quickly by taking on the bowlers towards the end of an innings. Ghosh is also a very good keeper and that makes her a top pick for the match.

Batter - Smriti Mandhana (Avg Points - 69)

The Indian opener has been in good batting form in the tournament. Smriti Mandhana played a couple of significant knocks in the first two games and looks like a must-pick for this encounter.

All-rounder - Amelia Kerr

The Kiwi all-rounder is more than accomplished with both the bat and the ball. Amelia Kerr has the ability to change the complexion of a game with both the bat and the ball. She can give points in both innings of the match and that makes her a prime pick for the game.

Bowler - Anya Shrubsole (Avg Points - 35.33)

Anya Shrubsole has a great record in The Hundred. She has the uncanny ability to pick up wickets at crucial stages and that makes her a key choice for this match.

LNS-W vs SOB-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Amelia Kerr

Amelia Kerr is an all-rounder in the true sense of the term. She is a match-winner with both the bat and the ball. The Kiwi cricketer will be a great choice as the captain or the vice-captain of the match as she gives you the opportunity to maximise points to the greatest efficiency.

Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana has been in great batting form in this tournament. She is looking in good touch and is scoring runs rather consistently. Mandhana will be a pretty safe bet as the captain or the vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for LNS-W vs SOB-W, Match 11

Richa Ghosh

Danielle Nicole Wyatt

Smriti Mandhana

Amelia Kerr

Anya Shrubsole

Five Must-Picks for LNS-W vs SOB-W, Match 11

The wicket at the Lord's will be good for batting and there will be plenty of runs on it. So, top-order batters and death bowlers will be very good selections for this match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more fantasy tips, click here.

LNS-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Prediction, Match 11, Head-to-head Team

LNS-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Prediction, Match 11, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh

Batters: Danielle Wyatt, Smriti Mandhana, Maia Bouchier

All-rounders: Grace Harris, Chloe Tryon, Amelia Kerr, Georgia Adams

Bowlers: Anya Shrubsole, Charlie Dean, Tara Norris

LNS-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Prediction, Match 11, Grand League Team

LNS-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Prediction, Match 11, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh

Batters: Danielle Wyatt, Smriti Mandhana, Maia Bouchier, Grac Scrivens

All-rounders: Grace Harris, Amelia Kerr, Georgia Adams

Bowlers: Anya Shrubsole, Charlie Dean, Tara Norris