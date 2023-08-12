LNS-W vs TRT-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s The Hundred Women’s match - August 12, 2023

London Spirit Women and Trent Rockets Women will lock horns in the 16th match of the Hundred Women's competition at Lord's, London, on August 12, Saturday.

London Spirit Women, led by Heather Knight, are yet to secure a victory in this edition after their first two matches ended without a definitive outcome. In their third match, they suffered a resounding five-wicket defeat to Southern Brave.

Trent Rockets Women also find themselves in a similar scenario. They lost to Southern Brave Women by 27 runs before their subsequent encounter ended without a result. In their third match, they experienced another defeat when they lost by nine runs to Northern Superchargers Women. They are currently carrying the wooden spoon.

On that note, here are three players you may consider picking as captain or vice-captain for the LNS-W vs TRT-W Dream11 game.

#3 Nat Sciver Brunt (TRT-W) - 9 Credits

The seasoned all-rounder Nat Sciver has struggled to make a mark In two encounters as the English star could manage only 53 runs at an average of 26.50. Interestingly, she is yet to share the bowling duties.

However, given her extensive expertise in both batting and bowling departments, it’s reasonable to anticipate Sciver to reverse the fortunes and make a significant impact for the Trent Rockets Women in the LNS-W vs TRT-W Dream11 game.

#2 Naomi Dattani (LNS-W) - 8 Credits

Naomi Dattani, the London Spirit Women all-rounder, has scalped two wickets from two innings so far. However, her batting prowess is yet to come to the forefront. She stands as a stronger contender for the vice-captain role in this crucial encounter.

In the team's first encounter, she batted at No. 3, while in the subsequent game, she was positioned down the order. A lot is expected from the bowling all-rounder in the LNS-W vs TRT-W Dream11 game.

#1 Bryony Smith (TRT-W) - 7 Credits

Bryony Smith is another spin-bowling all-rounder to watch out for in this big match. The opening batter has racked up 70 runs from two innings and additionally, she has showcased her bowling prowess by picking two wickets in as many innings.

Given her all-around skills, she goes into this match as the most valuable captaincy choice as she appears to give a plethora of fantasy points in the LNS-W vs TRT-W Dream11 game.

