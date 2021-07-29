LNS-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for The Hundred Women's Match 10

Match 10 of the Hundred Women's 2021 has London Spirit Women taking on Trent Rockets Women at Lord's in London on Thursday.

Despite boasting a solid squad, Trent Rockets are yet to win a game in the Hundred Women's 2021. They will be out to set the record straight against the London Spirit, who play in front of their home crowd for the first time this season. All in all, a riveting contest beckons at Lord's with two valuable points up for grabs.

LNS-W vs TRT-W Probable Playing 11 Today

LNS-W XI

Naomi Dattani, Deandra Dottin, Heather Knight (c), Deepti Sharma, Chloe Tryon, Freya Davies, Danielle Gibson, Susie Rowe, Charlotte Dean, Amara Carr (wk) and Tammy Beaumont

TRT-W XI

Sammy Jo-Johnson, Rachel Priest (wk), Nat Sciver, Katherine Brunt, Heather Graham, Sarah Glenn, Teresa Graves, Kathryn Bryce, Abbey Freeborn, Lucy Higham and Emily Windsor

Match Details

LNS-W vs TRT-W, The Hundred Women's 2021, Match 10

Date and Time: 29th July 2021, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Lord's, London

Pitch Report

A decent batting track beckons with some help on offer for the pacers. While the batters will look to take advantage of the powerplay restrictions early on, the spinners will come into play in the middle overs, making for a pivotal phase in the game. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss. Although 120 should be par at the venue, both teams have the firepower to score more.

Today's LNS-W vs TRT-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Rachel Priest: New Zealand wicket-keeper Rachel Priest is an explosive opener who can take the game away from the opposition in a jiffy. Although she is yet to fire in The Hundred, a big knock could be in the offing today.

Batters

Heather Knight: London Spirit captain Heather Knight has been a consistent performer for the Lord's-based franchise. Be it with the bat or ball, Knight is the go-to option for the Spirit.

Chloe Tryon: One of the most feared batters in women's cricket, Chloe Tryon is due for a big knock down the order. With the pitch being decent for batting, Tyron could be a brilliant addition to your LNS-W vs TRT-W Dream11 team.

All-rounders

Nat Sciver: Perhaps the best all-rounder in the game, Natalie Sciver has been in good form with the bat. With the Trent Rockets captain due for a few wickets as well, she would be the perfect differential option.

Deepti Sharma: Deepti Sharma has impressed with the ball despite blowing hot and cold with the bat in the London Spirit's middle order. Given the spin on offer, Sharma ought to be a popular pick in today's LNS-W vs TRT-W Dream11 contests.

Bowlers

Sarah Glenn: Leggie Sarah Glenn has been Trent Rockets' go-to bowler in the middle overs. With Glenn also improving her power-hitting game in recent months, she is one to watch out for today.

Freya Davies: Although London Spirits lead pacer Freya Davies has been decent with the ball, she is due for a big performance in the Hundred. Given the amount of swing on offer due to overcast conditions, Davies is a must-have in the team.

Top 5 best players to pick in LNS-W vs TRT-W Dream11 prediction team

Sammy Jo-Johnson (TRT-W) - 188 points

Nat Sciver (TRT-W) - 162 points

Deandra Dottin (LNS-W) - 130 points

Katherine Brunt (TRT-W) - 118 points

Heather Knight (LNS-W) - 117 points

Important stats for LNS-W vs TRT-W Dream11 prediction team

Heather Knight: 61 runs in two The Hundred matches; SR: 132.60

Nat Sciver: 77 runs in two The Hundred matches; SR: 148.07

Sammy Jo-Johnson: Five wickets in two The Hundred matches, Bowl Average: 5.6

Chloe Tryon: 757 runs in 55 WT20I matches, SR - 139.66

Sarah Glenn: 29 wickets in 21 WT20I matches, Bowl Average: 13.65

LNS-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Prediction Today (The Hundred)

LNS-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - The Hundred

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Abigail Freeborn, Chloe Tryon, Sammy Jo-Johnson, Nat Sciver, Deandra Dottin, Sarah Glenn, Freya Davies, Danielle Gibson and Kathryn Bryce

Captain: Sammy Jo-Johnson. Vice-captain: Tammy Beaumont

LNS-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - The Hundred

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Abigail Freeborn, Chloe Tryon, Sammy Jo-Johnson, Katherine Brunt, Deandra Dottin, Sarah Glenn, Freya Davies, Danielle Gibson and Heather Graham

Captain: Tammy Beaumont. Vice-captain: Sarah Glenn

