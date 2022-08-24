LNS-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Women's Hundred 2022, Match 16

The 16th match of the Women's Hundred 2022 will see Welsh Fire Women (WEF-W) take on London Spirit Women (LNS-W) at Lord's in London on Wednesday, August 24. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the much-awaited LNS-W vs WEF-W Dream 11 prediction.

Both teams are yet to win a game this season and are all but out of the reckoning for a play-off spot. While the London Spirit have been edged out in each of their games, Welsh Fire have lacked sufficient firepower to compete against the likes of Southern Brave and Birmingham Phoenix.

Welsh Fire will be without Hayley Matthews for the remainder of the Hundred, but still have a good mix of youth and experience in their side to fall back on. The London Spirit, meanwhile, will rely on the duo of Beth Mooney and Amelia Kerr to get them over the line today.

With both sides looking to avoid the wooden spoon, a cracker of a game beckons in London.

LNS-W vs WEF-W Match Details

The 16th match of the Women's Hundred between Welsh Fire Women and London Spirit Women will be played at Lord's in London on August 24. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

LNS-W vs WEF-W, The Women's Hundred 2022, Match 16

Date and Time: 24th August 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Lord's, London

Live Streaming: Fancode

LNS-W vs WEF-W Pitch Report

As seen in the previous edition of the Hundred, the pitch is slightly on the slower side, with the average first-innings total at the venue being 126. Top-order batters will be key, with pacers having done well at Lord's in the Men's Hundred this season, accounting for 65 percent of the wickets in two matches.

In Women's Hundred 2021

Matches won by teams batting first at the venue: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first at the venue: 2

1st-innings score: 126

2nd-innings score: 119

LNS-W vs WEF-W Form Guide

Welsh Fire: LLL

London Spirit: LLL

LNS-W vs WEF-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

London Spirit Women injury/team news

No changes are expected for the London Spirit.

London Spirit Women probable playing 11

Beth Mooney (wk), Grace Scrivens, Alice Monaghan, Amelia Kerr, Naomi Dattani, Danielle Gibson, Sophie Luff, Charlotte Dean (c), Natasha Wraith, Freya Davies and Megan Schutt.

Welsh Fire Women injury/team news

Hayley Matthews is not available for Welsh Fire, having left for the Women's CPL.

Welsh Fire Women probable playing 11

Tammy Beaumont (c), Rachael Haynes, Nicola Carey, Annabel Sutherland, Fran Wilson, Sarah Bryce (wk), Hannah Baker, Katie George, Lauren Filer, Alex Hartley and Claire Nicholas.

LNS-W vs WEF-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Beth Mooney (3 matches, 140 runs, Average: 70.00)

Beth Mooney has been the London Spirit's best batter, scoring 140 runs in three matches. However, a major chunk of those runs came in her first outing against the Southern Brave. Regardless, she has been in good form throughout the English summer and could be backed to play a big knock today.

Top Batter Pick

Tammy Beaumont (3 matches, 93 runs, Average: 46.50)

Tammy Beaumont has been steady for the Welsh Fire, scoring 93 runs in three matches. However. her strike rate of 112.04 is on the lower side, which has been a concern in her batting for some time now. With Beaumont still scoring loads of runs at the top of the order, she is a good addition to your LNS-W vs WEF-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Amelia Kerr (3 matches, 79 runs, 5 wickets)

Amelia Kerr has been the standout player for the London Spirit, scoring 79 runs and picking up five wickets in three matches. While her batting form has varied during the Hundred, Kerr's bowling ability has been crucial to the London Spirit's fortunes. With her all-round ability bound to have a say, she is a must-have in your LNS-W vs WEF-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Alex Hartley (3 matches, 3 wickets, Economy rate: 5.25)

Alex Hartley, who made the move from Manchester Originals to Welsh Fire, has been decent with the ball, accounting for three wickets. She has also been economical, conceding less than run-a-ball this season. With her experience bound to come in handy, Hartley is one to watch out for in this game.

LNS-W vs WEF-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Annabel Sutherland

Annabel Sutherland has been Welsh Fire's most impactful player this season, picking up three wickets and scoring 56 runs at a strike rate of 125. With Hayley Matthews not available, she is likely to bat higher up the order, helping her maximize her potential. Given her recent form as well, Sutherland should be a popular option for captaincy in this game.

Beth Mooney

Beth Mooney is among the top run-scorers with her score of 97* against Southern Brave still being the highest in this edition of the Hundred. While Mooney is known for her hunger for big runs, she also adds value with her keeping, making her the perfect captaincy option for your LNS-W vs WEF-W Dream11 fantasy team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for LNS-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Fantasy Points Player Stats Beth Mooney 196 140 runs in 3 matches Tammy Beaumont 136 93 runs in 3 matches Annabel Sutherland 169 56 runs, 3 wickets in 3 matches Amelia Kerr 272 79 runs, 5 wickets in 3 matches Alex Hartley 97 3 wickets in 3 matches

LNS-W vs WEF-W match expert tips

Hayley Matthews' unavailability leaves Welsh Fire scrambling to fill her void on the batting and bowling fronts. Rachael Haynes is set to replace her at the top of the order, her preferred batting slot. With Haynes being a good player of both pace and spin, she is a potential game-changer for the LNS-W vs WEF-W match.

LNS-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Prediction Today (The Women's Hundred 2022)

LNS-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

LNS-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Sarah Bryce

Batters: Beth Mooney (c), Tammy Beaumont, Rachael Haynes (vc)

All-rounders: Amelia Kerr, Annabel Sutherland, Grace Scrivens

Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Alex Hartley, Nicola Carey, Charlotte Dean

LNS-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

LNS-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Sarah Bryce

Batters: Beth Mooney (c), Fran Wilson, Rachael Haynes, Sophie Luff

All-rounders: Amelia Kerr, Annabel Sutherland (vc)

Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Alex Hartley, Nicola Carey, Danielle Gibson

