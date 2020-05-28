LSG v BGR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Vincy T10 League Match - May 28th, 2020

Vincy Premier T10 League Dream11 Fantasy

With the Vincy Premier T10 League slowly inching towards its business end, second-placed La Soufriere Hikers take on third-place Botanic Garden Rangers in what promises to be a thrilling contest. The Hikers are coming off the back of the biggest run chase in the tournament where they chased down the 105 that was posted by table-toppers Salt Pond Breakers.

With their semi-final berths all but booked, these two teams will be aiming for top spot in order to not play a stronger team in the semi-final. A win for either team would take them a step closer to top spot provided the Salt Pond Breakers falter in at least one of their final two matches.

Join us as we cover all the live action from Arnos Vale Sporting Complex as La Soufriere Hikers face the Botanic Garden Rangers in the final game of Day 7.

Also read: Vincy Premier T10 League 2020: Live streaming details, full schedule and squads

Squads to choose from

La Soufriere Hikers

Desron Maloney, Dean Browne, Dillon Douglas, Othneil Lewis, Salvan Brown, Rayan Williams, Rawdon Bentick, Casmus Hackshaw, Kenson Dalzell, Jeremy Haywood, Tilran Harry, Kimson Dalzell, Camano Cain.

Botanic Garden Rangers

Kesrick Williams (Marquee), Hyron Shallow, Romel Currency, Kenneth Dember, Romario Bibby, Atticus Browne, Oziko Williams, Kimali Williams, Kevin Abraham, Nigel Small, Casnel Morris, Joey Welcome, Ray Charles.

Predicted Playing XIs

La Soufriere Hikers

D Maloney (C), D Douglas, S Brown, T Harry, C Hackshaw, C Cain, R Williams, O Lewis, K Dalzell, J Haywood, K Dalzell.

Botanic Garden Rangers

R Currency, O Williams, H Shallow, A Browne, K Williams (C), K Dember, K Abraham, R Bibby, N Small, C Morris, K Williams.

Match Details

Match: La Soufriere Hikers v Botanic Garden Rangers

Date: May 28th, 2020 at 10.00 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Sporting Complex

Pitch Report

La Soufriere Hikers, with their batting line-up, can be expected to light up the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex again. The Rangers aren’t too far behind either, and considering the fact that the pitch has time and again proven to be a batter’s paradise, the team winning the toss would do well to bat first and put up a strong total on the board.

Vincy Premier T10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

GRD v SPB Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Currency, O Williams, D Maloney, D Douglas, S Brown, H Shallow, K Williams, K Dember, O Lewis, K Dalzell, J Haywood.

Captain - S Brown, Vice-captain - K Williams

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Currency, D Maloney, D Douglas, S Brown, H Shallow, K Williams, K Dember, K Abraham, O Lewis, C Morris, J Haywood.

Captain - H Shallow, Vice-captain - S Brown.

All matches of the Vincy Premier T10 League will be streamed live on the Fancode app.