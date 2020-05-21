LSH v BGR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Vincy T10 League Match - May 22nd, 2020
- Here are a few fantasy tips and predictions to help pick your Dream11 team for LSH vs BGR match of Vincy T10 League.
- La Soufriere Hikers will face off against Botanic Garden Rangers in Match 2 of Vincy Premier T10 League 2020.
The second match of the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 will see La Soufriere Hikers take on Botanic Garden Rangers at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St. Vincent on Friday.
La Soufriere Hikers will feature 29-year-old Desron Maloney as their marquee player whereas the Botanic Garden Rangers will have West Indian international Kesrick Williams in their ranks. Both teams will hope to get off to a flyer in the tournament as cricket returns to the Caribbean islands.
Also read: Vincy Premier T10 League 2020: Live streaming details, full schedule and squads
Squads to choose from
La Soufriere Hikers
Desron Maloney, Dean Browne, Dillon Douglas, Othneil Lewis, Salvan Brown, Rayan Williams, Rawdon Bentick, Casmus Hackshaw, Kenson Dalzell, Jeremy Haywood, Tilran Harry, Kimson Dalzell, Camano Cain.
Botanic Gardens Rangers
Kesrick Williams (Marquee), Hyron Shallow, Romel Currency, Kenneth Dember, Romario Bibby, Atticus Browne, Oziko Williams, Kimali Williams, Kevin Abraham, Nigel Small, Casnel Morris, Joey Welcome, Ray Charles.
Predicted Playing XIs
La Soufriere Hikers
Desron Maloney, Dean Browne, Dillon Douglas, Othneil Lewis, Salvan Brown, Rayan Williams, Rawdon Bentick, Kenson Dalzell, Jeremy Haywood, Tilran Harry, Camano Cain.
Botanic Garden Rangers
Kesrick Williams, Hyron Shallow, Romel Currency, Kenneth Dember, Atticus Browne, Oziko Williams, Kimali Williams, Kevin Abraham, Casnel Morris, Joey Welcome, Ray Charles.
Match Details
Match: La Soufriere Hikers v Botanic Garden Rangers
Date: May 22nd, 2020 at 8.00 PM IST
Venue: Arnos Vale Sporting Complex
Pitch Report
There are no records of earlier matches being played on this ground, and hence the team winning the toss could choose to make a decision based on the results of the first match of the day.
Vincy Premier T10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
LSH v BGR Dream11 Tips
Fantasy Suggestion #1: O Williams, R Currency, D Maloney, S Brown, K Dember, K Abraham, D Browne, R Williams, K Williams, C Morris, O Lewis.
Captain - D Browne, Vice-captain - K Dember.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: T Harry, R Currency, D Maloney, S Brown, K Dember, K Abraham, D Browne, R Williams, K Williams, C Morris, J Haywood.
Captain - K Williams, Vice-captain - D Browne.
All matches of the Vincy Premier T10 League will be streamed live on the Fancode app.