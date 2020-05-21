LSH v BGR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Vincy T10 League Match - May 22nd, 2020

Vincy Premier T10 League Dream11 Fantasy LSH v BGR Dream11 Tips

The second match of the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 will see La Soufriere Hikers take on Botanic Garden Rangers at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St. Vincent on Friday.

La Soufriere Hikers will feature 29-year-old Desron Maloney as their marquee player whereas the Botanic Garden Rangers will have West Indian international Kesrick Williams in their ranks. Both teams will hope to get off to a flyer in the tournament as cricket returns to the Caribbean islands.

Squads to choose from

La Soufriere Hikers

Desron Maloney, Dean Browne, Dillon Douglas, Othneil Lewis, Salvan Brown, Rayan Williams, Rawdon Bentick, Casmus Hackshaw, Kenson Dalzell, Jeremy Haywood, Tilran Harry, Kimson Dalzell, Camano Cain.

Botanic Gardens Rangers

Kesrick Williams (Marquee), Hyron Shallow, Romel Currency, Kenneth Dember, Romario Bibby, Atticus Browne, Oziko Williams, Kimali Williams, Kevin Abraham, Nigel Small, Casnel Morris, Joey Welcome, Ray Charles.

Predicted Playing XIs

La Soufriere Hikers

Desron Maloney, Dean Browne, Dillon Douglas, Othneil Lewis, Salvan Brown, Rayan Williams, Rawdon Bentick, Kenson Dalzell, Jeremy Haywood, Tilran Harry, Camano Cain.

Botanic Garden Rangers

Kesrick Williams, Hyron Shallow, Romel Currency, Kenneth Dember, Atticus Browne, Oziko Williams, Kimali Williams, Kevin Abraham, Casnel Morris, Joey Welcome, Ray Charles.

Match Details

Match: La Soufriere Hikers v Botanic Garden Rangers

Date: May 22nd, 2020 at 8.00 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Sporting Complex

Pitch Report

There are no records of earlier matches being played on this ground, and hence the team winning the toss could choose to make a decision based on the results of the first match of the day.

Vincy Premier T10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

LSH v BGR Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: O Williams, R Currency, D Maloney, S Brown, K Dember, K Abraham, D Browne, R Williams, K Williams, C Morris, O Lewis.

Captain - D Browne, Vice-captain - K Dember.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: T Harry, R Currency, D Maloney, S Brown, K Dember, K Abraham, D Browne, R Williams, K Williams, C Morris, J Haywood.

Captain - K Williams, Vice-captain - D Browne.

All matches of the Vincy Premier T10 League will be streamed live on the Fancode app.