LSH v BGR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Vincy T10 League Match - May 30th, 2020

We’re into the real business end of the tournament, with La Soufriere Hikers taking on the Botanic Garden Rangers in the second semi-final of the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020. La Soufriere Hikers enter the match as favourites to make the final considering they did finish level on points with first-placed Salt Pond Breakers.

The Botanic Garden Rangers are not a team to be overlooked, however. With ten points of their own and players like Hyron Shallow, Romel Currency and Kesrick Williams in their lineup, they can turn things around pretty quickly. The Rangers’ dangerous bowling attack against the Hikers’ explosive batting promises to be a feisty encounter at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex.

Squads to choose from

La Soufriere Hikers

Desron Maloney, Dean Browne, Dillon Douglas, Othneil Lewis, Salvan Brown, Rayan Williams, Rawdon Bentick, Casmus Hackshaw, Kenson Dalzell, Jeremy Haywood, Tilran Harry, Kimson Dalzell, Camano Cain.

Botanic Garden Rangers

Kesrick Williams (Marquee), Hyron Shallow, Romel Currency, Kenneth Dember, Romario Bibby, Atticus Browne, Oziko Williams, Kimali Williams, Kevin Abraham, Nigel Small, Casnel Morris, Joey Welcome, Ray Charles.

Predicted Playing XIs

La Soufriere Hikers

D Maloney (C), D Douglas, S Brown, T Harry, C Hackshaw, C Cain, R Williams, O Lewis, K Dalzell, J Haywood, K Dalzell.

Botanic Garden Rangers

R Currency, O Williams, H Shallow, A Browne, K Williams (C), K Dember, K Abraham, R Bibby, N Small, C Morris, K Williams.

Match Details

Match: La Soufriere Hikers v Botanic Garden Rangers

Date: May 30th, 2020 at 10.00 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Sporting Complex

Pitch Report

While the pitch has had pace on offer early on, and we have seen the batters make merry more often than not, the overnight showers may change all of that. Expect the surface to be a little damp, and the ball to keep low and thus, trouble the batsman more often than not.

Vincy Premier T10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

LSH v BGR Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Currency, O Williams, D Douglas, S Brown, H Shallow, K Williams, K Dember, O Lewis, K Dalzell, K Dalzell, J Haywood.

Captain - K WIlliams, Vice-captain - H Shallow

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Currency, D Maloney, D Douglas, S Brown, H Shallow, K Williams, K Dember, K Abraham, O Lewis, C Morris, J Haywood.

Captain - S Brown, Vice-captain - K Williams.

All matches of the Vincy Premier T10 League will be streamed live on the Fancode app.