LSH v FCS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Vincy T10 League Match - May 25th, 2020
- Here are a few fantasy tips and predictions to help pick your Dream11 team for LSH vs FCS match of Vincy T10 League.
- La Soufriere Hikers face off against the Fort Charlotte Strikers in Match 11 of the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020.
Match 11 of the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 will pit the La Soufriere Hikers against the Fort Charlotte Strikers at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St. Vincent on Monday.
The La Soufriere Hikers, who put up commendable performances to win their first two matches were inflicted with their first loss by the Salt Pond Breakers, and the Desron Maloney-led side will be keen to bounce back with a win.
The Fort Charlotte Strikers have endured a poor campaign thus far, failing to win even one of their three matches so far. With the race for the top four spots on the Vincy T10 League points table heating up, the Strikers will want to register their first points.
Squads to choose from
La Soufriere Hikers
Desron Maloney, Dean Browne, Dillon Douglas, Othneil Lewis, Salvan Brown, Rayan Williams, Rawdon Bentick, Casmus Hackshaw, Kenson Dalzell, Jeremy Haywood, Tilran Harry, Kimson Dalzell, Camano Cain.
Fort Charlotte Strikers
Keron Cottoy, Gidron Pope, Ray Jordan, Ronald Scott, Rasheed Frederick, Kirton Lavia, Jahiel Walters, Sealroy Williams, Olanzo Bellingy, Chelson Stowe, Kenroy Williams, Sylvan Spencer, Renrick Williams.
Predicted Playing XIs
La Soufriere Hikers
Desron Maloney, Dean Browne, Dillon Douglas, Othneil Lewis, Salvan Brown, Rayan Williams, Rawdon Bentick, Kenson Dalzell, Jeremy Haywood, Tilran Harry, Camano Cain.
Fort Charlotte Strikers
Gidron Pope, Jahiel Walters, Keroy Cotton, Chelson Stowe, Renrick Williams, Ray Jordan, Olanzo Bellingy, Rasheed Frederick, Kirton Lavia, Sealroy Williams, Sylvan Spencer.
Match Details
Match: La Soufriere Hikers v Fort Charlotte Strikers
Date: May 25th, 2020 at 8.00 PM IST
Venue: Arnos Vale Sporting Complex
Pitch Report
The fast bowlers have enjoyed some purchase from the surface at the Arnos Vale Complex, with batsmen beaten for pace quite often. Slower balls have also worked well, with the ball holding onto the surface at times. A score of anywhere around 90-95 could be a challenging target.
Vincy Premier T10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: C Hackshaw, D Maloney, D Douglas, S Brown, G Pope, D Browne, K Cottoy, K Lavia, J Haywood, R Jordan, C Stowe.
Captain - D Maloney, Vice-captain - D Douglas.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: C Hackshaw, D Maloney, D Douglas, S Brown, G Pope, D Browne, K Lavia, S Williams, O Lewis, R Jordan, R Frederick.
Captain - G Pope, Vice-captain - S Brown.
All matches of the Vincy Premier T10 League will be streamed live on the Fancode app.