LSH v FCS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Vincy T10 League Match - May 29th, 2020
- Here are a few fantasy tips and predictions to help pick your Dream11 team for LSH vs FCS match of Vincy T10 League.
- La Soufriere Hikers face off against the Fort Charlotte Strikers in Match 22 of the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020.
The first match of Day 8 of the Vincy T10 League 2020 will pit the Fort Charlotte Strikers against the La Soufriere Hikers in what is a must-win match for the Strikers.
The Hikers have enjoyed a top campaign thus far with six wins from seven matches and are assured of a spot in the top four. The Strikers, on the other hand, registered their first win yesterday, against the Dark View Explorers and still stand a chance of making the last four.
However, with a poor net run rate of -1.301, the Strikers will need to pull off a massive win and also hope for the Grenadines Divers and Explorers to lose their matches.
With a lot on the line for the Strikers, expect them to give their best today.
Squads to choose from
La Soufriere Hikers
Desron Maloney, Dean Browne, Dillon Douglas, Othneil Lewis, Salvan Brown, Rayan Williams, Rawdon Bentick, Casmus Hackshaw, Kenson Dalzell, Jeremy Haywood, Tilran Harry, Kimson Dalzell, Camano Cain.
Fort Charlotte Strikers
Keron Cottoy, Gidron Pope, Ray Jordan, Ronald Scott, Rasheed Frederick, Kirton Lavia, Jahiel Walters, Sealroy Williams, Olanzo Bellingy, Chelson Stowe, Kenroy Williams, Sylvan Spencer, Renrick Williams.
Predicted Playing XIs
La Soufriere Hikers
Desron Maloney, Salvan Browne, Dillon Douglas, Tilron Harry, Camano Cain, Othneil Lewis, Rayan Williams, Rawdon Bentick, Dean Browne,Kenson Dalzell, Jeremy Haywood.
Fort Charlotte Strikers
Gidron Pope, Renrick Williams, Sealroy Williams, Jahiel Walters, Kirton Lavia, Keroy Cotton, Chelson Stowe, Ray Jordan, Olanzo Bellingy, Rasheed Frederick, Sylvan Spencer.
Match Details
Match: La Soufriere Hikers v Fort Charlotte Strikers
Date: May 29th, 2020 at 6.00 PM IST
Venue: Arnos Vale Sporting Complex
Pitch Report
The pitch has started to offer a lot more turn that what it did a couple of days ago, and spinners will yet again come in very handy. Short straight boundaries will be targetted throughout the match.
Vincy Premier T10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: T Harry, D Maloney, D Douglas, S Brown, G Pope, K Lavia, S Williams, O Lewis, J Haywood, R Jordan, C Stowe.
Captain - D Maloney, Vice-captain - D Douglas.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: C Hackshaw, D Maloney, D Douglas, S Brown, G Pope, K Lavia, S Williams, O Lewis, R Jordan, R Frederick.
Captain - G Pope, Vice-captain - S Brown.
All matches of the Vincy Premier T10 League will be streamed live on the Fancode app.