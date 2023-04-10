LSH vs BGR Dream 11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Vincy Premier League T10 match - April 11th, 2023  

La Soufriere Hikers (LSH) and Botanical Gardens (BGR) are set to face off in the Vincy Premier League T10 2023 on Monday, April 10. The LSH vs BGR match will take place at the Arnos Vale Ground in Arnos Vale in St Vincent.

The Hikers have some experienced players in their ranks, including the likes of Jonathan Carter and Dillon Douglas. But overall, the team does not look strong on paper and needs to work hard to secure victories.

The Gardens, on the other hand, are a much stronger unit with a mix of youth and experience. They will be one of the teams to beat in the upcoming tournament.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream XI team for LSH vs BGR. Pick your players wisely.

#3 Andre Fletcher (BGR) – 9 credits

Andre Fletcher has been a brute force in T20 cricket and has played in plenty of domestic T20 leagues around the world. He also played for the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL). If Fletcher gets his eyes in, it will be tough to stop him. He is registered at 9 credits and should be a must in your team for the LSH vs BGR match.

#2 Jonathan Carter (LSH) – 9 credits

Jonathan Carter is another batter who does not lack experience, having played for the West Indies and in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). Apart from being a powerful striker, Carter is also more than handy with the ball. He should either be the captain or the vice-captain of your team for the LSH vs BGR match.

#1 Dillon Douglas (LSH) – 8.5 credits

Dillon Douglas may not be a popular name in the West Indies cricket fraternity, but is a brute force, especially in the T10 format. He is a genuine power-hitter who bats in the middle-order. Last year, he scored a fifty while batting at No.4. In the same match, he picked up three wickets. He should ideally be the captain of your team for the LSH vs BGR match.

