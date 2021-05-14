LSH vs FCS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Vincy Premier League T10 Match - May 15th, 2021

In the first match of the Vincy Premier League T10 2021, La Soufriere Hikers will go up against Fort Charlotte Strikers at the Arnos Vale Ground on Saturday.

La Soufriere Hikers won seven matches and lost just one encounter in the previous season’s league stage. They went on to win the tournament by defeating Salt Pond Breakers in the grand finale. The defending champions will be high on confidence when they take on the Fort Charlotte Strikers.

Meanwhile, the Fort Charlotte Strikers had a pretty poor outing last season as they lost a total of seven matches and managed to win only one encounter. They were the wooden spoon holders in the previous season. The Strikers will aim to turn things around in this year’s competition.

The Hikers will undoubtedly go into this fixture as the clear favorites.

Squads to choose from

La Soufriere Hikers

Atticus Browne, Camano Cain, Desron Maloney, Dillon Douglas, Javid Harry, Kemron Strough, Othneil Lewis, Romario Bibby, Benniton Stapleton, Ojay Matthews, Sylvan Spencer, Anson Latchman, Salvan Browne

Fort Charlotte Strikers

Gidron Pope, Kevin Peters, Leshawn Lewis, Miles Bascombe, Geron Whyllie, Nigel Small, Rasheed Fredricks, Ray Jordan, Shaquille Browne, Chelson Stowe, Kirton Lavia, Sealroy Williams, Casmus Hackshaw

Probable Playing XIs

La Soufriere Hikers

Atticus Browne, Desron Maloney, Dillon Douglas, Kemron Strough, Othneil Lewis, Romario Bibby, Benniton Stapleton, Ojay Matthews, Sylvan Spencer, Anson Latchman, Salvan Browne

Fort Charlotte Strikers

Gidron Pope, Kevin Peters, Leshawn Lewis, Miles Bascombe, Nigel Small, Rasheed Fredricks, Ray Jordan, Shaquille Browne, Chelson Stowe, Kirton Lavia, Sealroy Williams

Match Details

Match: La Soufriere Hikers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers, Match 1

Date and Time (IST): 15th May, 9:00 PM

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent

Pitch Report

Last year’s tournament at the Arnos Vale Ground saw a fair contest between bat and ball. Though the batsmen went for their shots in the middle overs, the bowlers did exceedingly well by picking up wickets at regular intervals.

The average first innings score is around 120-130, with teams batting first having won most of their matches at this venue.

Vincy Premier League T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (LSH vs FCS)

LSH vs FCS Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Salvan Browne, Desron Maloney, Dillon Douglas, Gidron Pope, Benniton Stapleton, Chelson Stowe, Kirton Lavia, Nigel Small, Sealroy Williams, Othneil Lewis, Ray Jordan

Captain: Dillon Douglas Vice-captain: Kirton Lavia

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Anson Latchman, Desron Maloney, Dillon Douglas, Gidron Pope, Benniton Stapleton, Chelson Stowe, Kirton Lavia, Sealroy Williams, Nigel Small, Rasheed Fredericks, Othneil Lewis

Captain: Desron Maloney Vice-captain: Gidron Pope