MA vs NW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Abu Dhabi T10 League Match - Jan 28th, 2021

Match 1 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 has the Maratha Arabians taking on Northern Warriors at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Thursday.

Maratha Arabians are back to defend their crown albeit with a revamped squad. Despite not boasting of the same riches they had last year, the Arabians have a good blend of youth and experience in their roster.

Led by Pakistan veterans Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez, the Arabians will be looking to start this campaign on the right note, with the likes of Laurie Evans and Javed Ahmadi itching to make an impact.

However, they will have their task cut out against 2018 champions Northern Warriors in the curtain-raiser.

Boasting of a roster filled with explosive talents such as Nicholas Pooran and Lendl Simmons, the Warriors are the early favorites to go the distance in the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021.

Although Andre Russell's absence will be felt, they have the likes of Wayne Parnell and Fabian Allen to fall back on in what should be an entertaining game to kickstart the tournament.

While the Warriors are the rank favorites to get the points on Thursday, the Arabians are more than capable of springing a surprise over their more fancied opponents.

With either side eyeing a crucial win to begin their campaign, a cracking game beckons in the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021.

Squads to choose from

Maratha Arabians

Laurie Evans, Abdul Shakoor, Syed Shah, Shoaib Malik, Amjad Gul, Javed Ahmadi, Sandeep Singh, Alishan Sharafu, Ishan Malhotra, Mohammad Hafeez, Mosaddek Hossain, Muktar Ali, Maroof Merchant, Pravin Tambe, Sompal Kami, Sohag Gazi and Yamin Ahmadzai

Northern Warriors

Nicholas Pooran, Lendl Simmons, Rovman Powell, Kjorn Ottley, Brandon King, Waseem Muhammad, Ansh Tandon, Fabian Allen, Waheed Ahmad, Sujeet Parbatani, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Wahab Riaz, Wayne Parnell, Rayad Emrit, Junaid Siddique and Maheesh Theekshana

Predicted Playing 11

Maratha Arabians

Laurie Evans, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik (C), Alishan Sharafu, Abdul Shakoor, Mosaddek Hossain, Muktar Ali, Pravin Tambe, Yamin Ahmadzai, Sompal Kami and Javed Ahmadi

Northern Warriors

Lendl Simmons, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Waheed Ahmad, Ansh Tandon, Rayad Emrit (C), Fabian Allen, Wayne Parnell, Junaid Siddique, Wahab Riaz and Dhananjaya Lakshan/Sujeet Parbatani

Match Details

Match: Maratha Arabians vs Northern Warriors, Match 1

Date: January 28, 2021, at 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium pitch is a good one to bat on with some help on offer for the bowlers as well. While the nature of the format goes against the bowlers, they will get movement off the surface.

The dimensions of the ground also help them, with batsmen likely to target the shorter side, which can go both ways. Both teams will look to bat first and pile on the runs with 100 being par at this venue.

MA vs NW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

MA vs NW Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Laurie Evans, Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Lendl Simmons, Javed Ahmadi, Mohd Hafeez, Mosaddek Hossain, Waheed Ahmed, Pravin Tambe, Rayad Emrit and Wahab Riaz

Captain: Lendl Simmons, Vice-Captain: Laurie Evans

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Laurie Evans, Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Lendl Simmons, Javed Ahmadi, Mohd Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Waheed Ahmed, Sompal Kami, Rayad Emrit and Wahab Riaz

Captain: Laurie Evans, Vice-Captain: Nicholas Pooran