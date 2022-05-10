MAC vs CCP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for St Lucia T10 Blast 2022, Match 10

The 10th match of the St Lucia T10 Blast 2022 has Mabouya Valley Constrictors (MAC) taking on Choiseul Clay Pots (CCP) at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet on Tuesday, 10 May.

Mabouya Valley Constrictors will head into the tournament amidst high expectations, given their squad balance. While the usual suspects Orey Changoo and Chard Polius will remain key, the Constrictors will bank on their youngsters to come to the fore as well. Clay Pots, on the other hand, will be eyeing a winning start to their campaign with a strong roster to fall back on. With both teams looking evenly-matched on paper, a thriller beckons in Gros Islet.

MAC vs CCP Probable Playing 11 Today

MAC XI

Orey Changoo, Chard Polius, Zachary Edmund, Murugan Shoulette, Wayad Hippolyte, Rick Smith, B Charles, Christian Ange, J Joseph, Shem Severin and Dale Smith.

CCP XI

Jason Smith (wk), Junior Henry, Vince Smith, Nick Joseph, Audy Alexander, Alvinaus Simon, Valange St.Ange, Sky Laffeuille, Bronte Bess (c) and Tristan Norbal.

Match Details

MAC vs CCP, St Lucia T10 Blast 2022, Match 10

Date and Time: 11th May 2022, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Darren Sammy International Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet

Pitch Report

A competitive track awaits the two sides with ample help on offer for both the pacers and spinners. The batters will look to maximize the powerplay overs, with the pitch likely to get slower as the match progresses. A change of pace will be key, with a hint of variable bounce also expected. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 90-95 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s MAC vs CCP Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Orey Changoo: Orey Changoo is a technically sound batter who was one of the top run-scorers in the St Lucia T10 Blast last season. Likely to bat at the top of the order, Changoo has a knack for scoring big runs. Given his ability against both pace and spin, he is a must-have in your MAC vs CCP Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Audy Alexander: Audy Alexander, like Orey Changoo, was amongst the top run-scorers in the previous edition. Audy is known for his explosive batting in the top order and can also bowl if required. With Alexander having a decent record in the format, he is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Chard Polius: Alongside Audy Alexander, Chard Polius was sensational for the Constrictors with the bat. While Audy went about his big-hitting ways, Polius' experience and ability to bat deep into the innings served his side well. With the conditions suiting his skill-set, Polius is a must-have in your MAC vs CCP Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Bronte Bess: Bronte Bess is expected to lead the Clay Pots, but the focus will be on his bowling. Having not played much in the previous season, Bess will be keen on showcasing his skills with his variations being his strength. Given the nature of the track, Bess could be a handy addition to your MAC vs CCP Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in MAC vs CCP Dream11 prediction team

Chard Polius (MAC)

Junior Henry (CCP)

Vince Smith (CCP)

Important stats for MAC vs CCP Dream11 prediction team

Chard Polius - 90 runs in 4 matches last season, Average: 30.00

Audy Alexander - 140 runs in 7 innings last season, SR: 215.38

Julian Sylvester - 172 runs in 6 matches last season, SR: 144.5

MAC vs CCP Dream11 Prediction Today (St Lucia T10 Blast 2022)

MAC vs CCP Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - St Lucia T10 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: O Changoo, S Laffeuille, V Smith, J Henry, A Simon, A Alexander, M Shoulette, B Charles, B Bess, C Polius and S Severin.

Captain: A Alexander. Vice-captain: O Changoo.

MAC vs CCP Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - St Lucia T10 Blast 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: O Changoo, S Laffeuille, V Smith, D Smith, A Simon, A Alexander, M Shoulette, V St.Ange, B Bess, C Polius and S Severin.

Captain: O Chango. Vice-captain: C Polius.

