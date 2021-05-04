MAC vs ME Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's St Lucia T10 Blast Match - May 05, 2021

Mabouya Valley Constrictors will lock horns with the Micoud Eagles in the 11th match of the St Lucia T10 Blast at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Mabouya Valley Constrictors will be kicking off their St Lucia T10 Blast campaign against the Eagles. They had a dismal run in the inaugural edition of the St Lucia T10 Blast last year, managing to win just one of their four matches and finishing seventh. The Constrictors, who have a good mix of experienced campaigners and talented youngsters, will be hoping to shrug off last season's disappointment with a fine display this time around.

The Micoud Eagles, on the other hand, have been phenomenal this season so far. They are comfortably perched atop the St Lucia T10 Blast points table with four wins from as many matches and will head into Wednesday's encounter on the back of a six-wicket victory over South Castries Lions. The Daren Sammy-led side will start as favorites to beat Mabouya Valley Constrictors and continue their unbeaten run in the St Lucia T10 Blast.

Squads to choose from

Mabouya Valley Constrictors

Dale Smith, Orey Changoo, Leon Polius, Nean Deterville, Christian Ange, Shem Severin, Lennice Modeste, Maius Stanislaus, Murgaran Shoulette (C), Mitchel Louisy (WK), Rick Smith, Zachary Edmund and Chard Polius.

Micoud Eagles

Daren Sammy (C), Darren Sammy Jr, Ryon Charles, Winnel Felix, Egbert Henery, Tarrique Edward, Zavier Bideau, Mervin Wells, Ted Mathurin, Earvin Frederick, Kern Xavier, Michael Charlery, Erwin Lubin, Kuston Jules, Travis Gifford, Karon Maximin, Lanse Sammy, Bernard Calix, Brendon Bicar, Garvin Serieux Sr, Murlan Sammy, Garvery Mitchell, Ryan Langillier, Shervin Charles, Shem Paul and Garvin Serieux Jr (WK).

Probable Playing XIs

Mabouya Valley Constrictors

Orey Changoo, Leon Polius, Christian Ange, Shem Severin, Lennice Modeste, Maius Stanislaus, Murgaran Shoulette (C), Mitchel Louisy (WK), Rick Smith, Zachary Edmund, Chard Polius.

Micoud Eagles

Shervin Charles, Mervin Wells, Garvin Serieux Jr (WK), Murlan Sammy, Daren Sammy (C), Earvin Frederick, Kuston Jules, Lanse Sammy, Tarrique Edward, Darren Sammy Jr, Micheal Charlery.

Match Details

Match: Mabouya Valley Constrictors vs Micoud Eagles, Match 11

Date & Time: 5th May 2021, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet.

Pitch Report

The track at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium is a sporting one, which has something to offer for both the batsmen and bowlers. The pitch is better suited to the pacers than the spinners. The chasing teams have won the majority of the games played on this ground. The average first innings score at the venue is 80 runs.

St Lucia T10 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (MAC vs ME)

MAC vs ME Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - St Lucia T10 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion#1: Garvin Serieux Jr, Orey Changoo, Shervin Charles, Mervin Wells, Leon Polius, Murlan Sammy, Shem Severin, Murgaran Shoulette, Lanse Sammy, Tarrique Edward, Micheal Charlery.

Captain: Murgaran Shoulette. Vice-captain: Mervin Wells.

Fantasy Suggestion#2: Garvin Serieux Jr, Orey Changoo, Daren Sammy, Mervin Wells, Leon Polius, Zachary Edmund, Murlan Sammy, Shem Severin, Murgaran Shoulette, Lanse Sammy, Tarrique Edward.

Captain: Daren Sammy. Vice-captain: Leon Polius.