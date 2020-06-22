MAC vs MRS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's St. Lucia T10 Blast Match - June 24th, 2020

Mon Repos Stars take on Mabouya Constrictors in Match 2 of the St Lucia T10 Blast 2020.

Match 2 of the Dream11 St Lucia T10 Blast pits the Mabouya Constrictors against the Mon Repos Stars at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Ground in St Lucia.

The Mabouya Constrictors head into this game as the favourites, with the likes of Shoulette and Severin on their roster. However, their opponents, the Stars, aren't ones to be taken lightly. With a solid batting unit and a more than handy bowling attack, the Stars have a fighting chance at a win on Tuesday.

With both sides looking evenly matched, we should witness another thrilling encounter in St Lucia.

Squads to choose from

Mabouya Constrictors

O Changoo, D James, C Polius, N Deterville, R Smith, R Rithal, M Shoulette, M Stanislaus, D Smith, S Severin, Z Edmund, C Ange and L Modeste

Mon Repos Stars

S Emmanuel, C Emmanuel, K Gaston, S Charles, S Descartes, E Emmanuel, H Charlery, M Wells, R Lesmond, G Mathurin, K Samuel, K Augustin, J Lesmond, C Charlery and D Henry

Predicted Playing XIs:

Mabouya Constrictors

D James, C Polius, R Smith, N Deterville, M Shoulette, M Stanislaus, D Smith, S Severin, Z Edmund, C Ange and L Modeste

Mon Repos Stars

S Emmanuel, E Emmanuel, K Gaston, S Charles, H Charlery, M Wells, G Mathurin, C Emmanuel, K Augustin, J Lesmond and C Charlery.

Match Details

Match: Mabouya Constrictors vs Mon Repos Stars

Date: 24th June 2020, at 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Ground, St Lucia

Pitch Report

With this being the second game of the day, the pitch might just slow down, bringing the spinners into play. There should be some swing on offer for the pacers as well, with a few clouds expected to make an appearance. However, it should still be a good pitch to bat on with 80 being a bare minimum at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Ground.

St Lucia T10 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions:

Fantasy Suggestion #1: O Changoo, S Emmanuel, C Emmanuel, S Charles, R Smith, M Shoulette, H Charlery, G Mathurin, S Severin, K Augustin and C Charlery.

Captain: H Charlery, Vice-captain: M Shoulette

Fantasy Suggestion #2: O Changoo, C Polius, C Emmanuel, S Charles, R Smith, M Shoulette, H Charlery, Z Edmund, S Severin, K Augustin and C Charlery.

Captain: H Charlery, Vice-captain: O Changoo