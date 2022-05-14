MAC vs MRS, St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022, Match 18: Probable XIs, Pitch Report, Important Stats and Dream11 Prediction

MRS (Mon Repos Stars) will take on the MAC (Mabouya Constrictor) in the 18th match of the St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 on May 15, Sunday at 12:00 AM.

Both teams are in Group B of the St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 event, where the Mon Repos Stars are in first place after winning one of two matches, while Mabouya Constrictor is in fourth place after losing both matches.

The Mabouya Constrictor hopes to win the forthcoming match and earn two important points, while the Mon Repos Stars want to keep their lead in Group B with another victory. So, on Sunday at 12:00 a.m., you can expect a fantastic and thrilling encounter.

MRS vs MAC Probable Playing 11 Today

MRS Playing XI

Sadrack Descartes, Keon Gaston, Kurnan Henry, Brandon Bicar, Christian Charlery, Marklin Sylvester, Rohan Lesmond, Sabinus Emmanuel, Quami Dishong, Shawnil Edwards, and Craig Emmanuel

MAC Playing XI

Orey Changoo, Zachary Edmund, Chard Polius, Wayad Hippolyte, Murugan Shoulette (c), Rick Smith, Christian Ange, Barrie Charles, Armani Agdomar (wk), Dale Smith, and Theo Edwards

Match Details

MAC vs MRS, Match 18, St. Lucia T10 Blast Cup 2022

Date and Time: 15th May 2022, 12:00 AM

Venue: Darren Sammy International Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet

Pitch Report

It's a slower pitch with added benefits and aid for bowlers. Pacers can aid in the early wicket-taking process, making it tough for opening batters to gain runs. As the game progresses, the surface should slow down, allowing spinners to take advantage of the turn in the second innings. Both teams may choose to bat first after winning the toss, with 80-85 expected to be a respectable total on the pitch.

Today’s MAC vs MRS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Sabinus Emmanuel is one of the best wicketkeeper picks for your Dream11 team as he smashed 24 runs in the last match in just 12 balls. He is a hard-hitting batsman who can give you extra points for boundaries.

Batsmen

Dale Smith is one of the best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team, despite the fact that he is likely to bat lower down the order. His ability to go big late in the innings makes him one of the best batsmen picks. Sadrack Descartes, who will bat in the top order and bowl a few overs, is another good batsman option.

All-rounders

Murgaran Shoulette is a powerful all-rounder pick for the Dream11 team as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of two overs. Along with him, Zachary Edmund is another all-rounder pick who is scoring well in this tournament.

Bowlers

Jamal Lesmond is the best bowler and captaincy pick from the Mon Repos Stars team as he took four wickets in the last match against VFNR. Along with him, Chard Polius is also a good bowler as he has taken 3 wickets in the last two matches.

Top 3 best players to pick in MAC vs MRS Dream11 prediction team

Jamal Lesmond (MRS) - 150 points

Chard Polius (MAC) - 135 points

Zachary Edmund (MAC) - 86 points

Important stats for MRS vs MAC Dream11 prediction team

Christian Charley - 42 runs

Chard Polius - 17 runs and 3 wickets

Marklin Sylvester - 2 wickets

Murgaran Shoulette - 39 runs

MRS vs MAC Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Emmanuel, C Charley, S Descartes, D Smith, R Smith, M Shoulette, C Emmanuel, Z Edmund, J Lesmond (c), C Polius (vc), and M Sylvester

Fantasy Suggestion #2 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Emmanuel, O Changoo, C Charley, S Descartes (vc), D Smith, R Smith, M Shoulette, Z Edmund, J Lesmond (c), C Polius, and M Sylvester

