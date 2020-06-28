MAC vs SCL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's St. Lucia T10 Blast Match - June 28th, 2020
- Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for MAC vs SCL match of St. Lucia T10 Blast 2020.
- The Mabouya Constrictor take on the South Castries Lions in Match 8 of the St. Lucia T10 Blast 2020.
Mabouya Constrictor and South Castries Lions face off in Game 11 of the St. Lucia T10 Blast. Both teams have won 1 game each so far in the tournament. The only difference between the two is the fact that Mabouya Constrictor have played 3 matches to the Lions’ one.
Constrictor are coming off an 11-run defeat at the hands of Choiseul Clay Pots, in the process becoming only the second team in the tournament to lose all ten wickets in an innings. South Castries Lions, on the other hand, won their only game of the tournament so far by 4 runs in a thriller.
While Constrictor would be looking to turn their fortunes around and build some momentum as we head into the latter stages of the tournament, the Lions would want to build on their win earlier in the tournament.
Squads to choose from
Mabouya Constrictor
Christian Ange, Dale Smith, Denzel James, Chard Polius, Nean Deterville, Rick Smith, Randal Rithal, Murgaran Shoulette, Maius Stanislaus, Shem Severin, Zachary Edmund, Lennice Modeste and Orey Changoo.
South Castries Lions
Daren Sammy, Johnson Charles, Alex Antoine, Kester Charlemagne, Malcolm Monrose, Kemrol Charles, Noelle Leo, Daniel Jn Baptiste, Collinus Callender and Tonius Simon.
Predicted Playing XI
Mabouya Constrictor
O Changoo, D James(wk), C Polius, R Smith, W Hippolyte, M Shoulette(c), D Rampal, S Severin, Z Edmund, C Ange, L Modeste
South Castries Lions
N Leo, C Callendar, A Antonine, T Edward, T Simon, A Joseph, D Baptiste, K Charles, K Charlermagne, X Gabriel, M Monrose.
Match Details
Match: Mabouya Constrictor v South Castries Lions
Date: June 28th, 2020 at 10.00 PM IST
Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St. Lucia
Pitch Report
While the average scores at the St. Lucia tournament seem to be dropping a bit, the batsmen still seem to be having it easy, as evidenced by the 173 runs put up by the Gros Islet Cannon Blasters openers. AccuWeather also predicts rain and cloud cover at some point in the day, and this could allow the pacers to get some movement, thanks to the conditions.
St. Lucia T10 Blast Dream11 Fantasy SuggestionsMAC v SCL Dream11 Tips
Fantasy Suggestion #1: D James, C Polius, R Smith, C Callendar, M Shoulette, A Antoine, T Simon, L Modeste, Z Edmund, K Charlemagne, X Gabriel
Captain - C Polius, Vice-captain - M Shoulette
Fantasy Suggestion #2: D James, C Polius, R Smith, C Callendar, M Shoulette, T Edward, T Simon, L Modeste, Z Edmund, S Severin, X Gabriel
Captain - T Simon, Vice-captain - C Polius
All matches of the St. Lucia T10 Blast will be streamed live on the Fancode app.