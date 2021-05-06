MAC vs VFNR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s St Lucia T10 Blast Match - May 6th, 2021

Mabouya Valley Constrictors will take on the Vieux Fort North Riders in the 14th match of the St Lucia T10 Blast on Thursday.

Mabouya Valley Constrictors have played just one match in the St Lucia T10 Blast so far, losing to the Micoud Eagles by eight wickets. Batting first, the Valley Constrictors could only manage manage 67 runs, with the Eagles chasing down the target in just six overs.

Meanwhile, the Vieux Fort North Riders started their St Lucia T10 Blast campaign with a win over Central Castries Mindoo Heritage. The North Riders restricted their opponents to just 82 runs before wrapping up the chase in just 6.3 overs with seven wickets in hand.

Squads to choose from:

Mabouya Valley Constrictors

Dale Smith, Orey Changoo, Leon Polius, Nean Deterville, Christian Ange, Shem Severin, Lennice Modeste, Maius Stanislaus, Murgaran Shoulette (C), Mitchel Louisy (WK), Rick Smith, Zachary Edmund and Chard Polius.

Vieux Fort North Riders

Al Prince (C), Junior Peter (WK), Ernell Sexius, Chris Pamphile, Joshaun Mann, Curtly Jonny, David Naitram, Ricky Hippolyte, Kurt Edward, Shawn Auguste, Tariq Gabriel, Shaw Straker, Johann Williams, Stanislus Saltibus and Chrislon Fanis.

Predicted Playing XIs

Mabouya Valley Constrictors

Murgaran Shoulette, Shem Severin, Orey Changoo, Rick Smith, Zachary Edmund, Chard Polius, Lennice Modeste, Christian Ange, Nean Deterville, Maius Stanislaus, Dale Smith

Vieux Fort North Riders

Curtly Johnny, Al Prince, Ricky Hippolyte, Ernell Sexius, Junior Peter, David Naitram, Chrislon Fanis, Chris Pamphile, Joshaun Mann, Kurt Edward, Shawn Auguste

Match Details

Match: Mabouya Valley Constrictors vs Vieux Fort North Riders, 14th Match

Venue: Darren Sammy National Stadium, St Lucia

Date and Time: 6th May, 2021, 11:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium has a balanced track, which assists both batsmen and bowlers. The pitch is better suited to the pacers than the spinners. The average score at the venue in the T10 format is 92 runs.

St Lucia T10 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (MAC vs VFNR)

MAC vs VFNR Dream11 Tips - St Lucia T10 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Junior Peter, Mitchel Louisy, Tarryck Gabriel, Zachary Edmund, Orey Changoo, Al Prince, Ernell Sexius, Chard Polius, Johann Williams, Christian Ange, Lennice Modeste

Captain: Tarryck Gabriel. Vice-captain: Al Prince

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Junior Peter, Murgaran Shoulette, Tarryck Gabriel, Zachary Edmund, Orey Changoo, Al Prince, Ernell Sexius, Chard Polius, Johann Williams, Christian Ange, Lennice Modeste

Captain: Zachary Edmund. Vice-captain: Johann Williams