MAH vs ASM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Vijay Hazare Trophy, Semi-final 2

Maharashtra will lock horns with Assam in the second semi-final match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy at the Sardar Patel Stadium, Motera in Ahmedabad on November 30.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about MAH vs ASM Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Maharashtra finished atop the Group E points table, winning as many as six group-stage matches. They won their last game against UP by 58 runs. Assam, on the other hand, won six out of their seven group-stage games and finished as the Group B table-toppers. They won their last fixture against J&K by seven wickets.

MAH vs ASM Match Details

The second semi-final match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy will be played at the Sardar Patel Stadium, Motera in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, November 30. The match is set to take place at 09:00 am IST.

MAH vs ASM, Vijay Hazare Trophy, Semi-final 2

Date and Time: 30 November 2022, 09:00 am IST

Venue: Sardar Patel Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad

MAH vs ASM Pitch Report

The track at the Sardar Patel Stadium is a batting-friendly one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the bowlers will have to maintain tight lines and lengths to control the flow of runs.

Three of the last five matches played at this venue have been won by the chasing teams.

Last 5 Matches (Vijay Hazare Trophy)

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

Average first-innings score: 276

Average second-innings score: 258

MAH vs ASM Form Guide (Vijay Hazare Trophy)

MAH: W-W-W-W-W

ASM: W-W-W-W-W

MAH vs ASM probable playing 11s for today’s match

MAH Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

MAH Probable Playing 11

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Satyajeet Bachhav, Ankit Bawne, Azim Kazi, Divyang Hinganekar, Saurabh Nawale, Mukesh Choudhary, Manoj Ingale, Shamshuzama Kazi, Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

ASM Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

ASM Probable Playing 11

Kunal Saikia, Rahul Hazarika, Rishav Das, Riyan Parag, Saahil Jain, Sibsankar Roy, Swarupam Purkayastha, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Mukhtar Hussain, Sunil Lachit, Avinov Choudhary.

MAH vs ASM Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Kunal Saikia (8 matches, 171 runs, Strike Rate: 65.27)

Saikia is a fabulous wicket-keeper who can score with the bat as well. He has scored 171 runs in eight matches.

Top Batter Pick

Rahul Tripathi (7 matches, 521 runs, Strike Rate: 96.66)

Iqbal has been in brilliant form with the bat, scoring 521 runs at a strike-rate of 96.66 in seven matches. He is surely a must-have pick for this game.

Top All-rounder Pick

Riyan Parag (8 matches, 537 runs and 7 wickets, Strike Rate: 122.88 and Economy Rate: 5.41)

Parag is a quality player who has smashed 537 runs while picking up seven wickets in eight matches. He can help you garner some valuable fantasy points with his all-round skills.

Top Bowler Pick

Rajvardhan Hangargekar (6 matches, 26 runs & 11 wickets, Strike Rate: 123.81 & Economy Rate: 5.30)

Hangargekar is a genuine wicket-taker who has been providing regular breakthroughs. He has scalped 11 wickets while also scoring 26 runs in six matches.

MAH vs ASM match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Riyan Parag

Riyan has scored 537 runs while picking up seven wickets in eight matches. He is in great touch to lead your fantasy team.

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj played a monstrous innings in the last match and looks to be in fine form. He could prove to be a great captaincy choice on Wednesday.

5 Must-pick players with stats for MAH vs ASM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Kunal Saikia: 171 runs in 8 matches

Rahul Tripathi: 521 runs in 7 matches

Riyan Parag: 537 runs and 7 wickets in 8 matches

Rajvardhan Hangargekar: 26 runs & 11 wickets in 6 matches

Ruturaj Gaikwad: 387 runs in 3 matches

MAH vs ASM match expert tips

Johar Khan could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both bat and ball.

MAH vs ASM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Semi-final 2, Head-to-Head League

MAH vs ASM Dream11 Prediction - Vijay Hazare Trophy

MAH vs ASM Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Kunal Saikia.

Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Rishav Das.

All-rounders: Swarupam Purkayastha, Riyan Parag, Satyajeet Bachhav, Azim Kazi.

Bowlers: Shamshuzama Kazi, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Rajjakuddin Ahmed.

MAH vs ASM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Semi-final 2, Grand League

MAH vs ASM Dream11 Prediction - Vijay Hazare Trophy

MAH vs ASM Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Kunal Saikia.

Batters: Rahul Tripathi, Rishav Das, Ankit Bawne, Saahil Jain.

All-rounders: Riyan Parag, Satyajeet Bachhav, Azim Kazi.

Bowlers: Shamshuzama Kazi, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Avinov Choudhary.

