MAH vs ASM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Vijay Hazare Trophy, Semi-final 2

Maharashtra will lock horns with Assam in the second semi-final match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy at the Sardar Patel Stadium, Motera in Ahmedabad on November 30.
Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about MAH vs ASM Dream11 Fantasy prediction.
Maharashtra finished atop the Group E points table, winning as many as six group-stage matches. They won their last game against UP by 58 runs. Assam, on the other hand, won six out of their seven group-stage games and finished as the Group B table-toppers. They won their last fixture against J&K by seven wickets.
MAH vs ASM Match Details
The second semi-final match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy will be played at the Sardar Patel Stadium, Motera in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, November 30. The match is set to take place at 09:00 am IST.
The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
MAH vs ASM, Vijay Hazare Trophy, Semi-final 2
Date and Time: 30 November 2022, 09:00 am IST
Venue: Sardar Patel Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
MAH vs ASM Pitch Report
The track at the Sardar Patel Stadium is a batting-friendly one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the bowlers will have to maintain tight lines and lengths to control the flow of runs.
Three of the last five matches played at this venue have been won by the chasing teams.
Last 5 Matches (Vijay Hazare Trophy)
Matches won by teams batting first: 2
Matches won by teams bowling first: 3
Average first-innings score: 276
Average second-innings score: 258
MAH vs ASM Form Guide (Vijay Hazare Trophy)
MAH: W-W-W-W-W
ASM: W-W-W-W-W
MAH vs ASM probable playing 11s for today’s match
MAH Injury/Team News
No major injury updates.
MAH Probable Playing 11
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Satyajeet Bachhav, Ankit Bawne, Azim Kazi, Divyang Hinganekar, Saurabh Nawale, Mukesh Choudhary, Manoj Ingale, Shamshuzama Kazi, Rajvardhan Hangargekar.
ASM Injury/Team News
No major injury updates.
ASM Probable Playing 11
Kunal Saikia, Rahul Hazarika, Rishav Das, Riyan Parag, Saahil Jain, Sibsankar Roy, Swarupam Purkayastha, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Mukhtar Hussain, Sunil Lachit, Avinov Choudhary.
MAH vs ASM Dream 11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Kunal Saikia (8 matches, 171 runs, Strike Rate: 65.27)
Saikia is a fabulous wicket-keeper who can score with the bat as well. He has scored 171 runs in eight matches.
Top Batter Pick
Rahul Tripathi (7 matches, 521 runs, Strike Rate: 96.66)
Iqbal has been in brilliant form with the bat, scoring 521 runs at a strike-rate of 96.66 in seven matches. He is surely a must-have pick for this game.
Top All-rounder Pick
Riyan Parag (8 matches, 537 runs and 7 wickets, Strike Rate: 122.88 and Economy Rate: 5.41)
Parag is a quality player who has smashed 537 runs while picking up seven wickets in eight matches. He can help you garner some valuable fantasy points with his all-round skills.
Top Bowler Pick
Rajvardhan Hangargekar (6 matches, 26 runs & 11 wickets, Strike Rate: 123.81 & Economy Rate: 5.30)
Hangargekar is a genuine wicket-taker who has been providing regular breakthroughs. He has scalped 11 wickets while also scoring 26 runs in six matches.
MAH vs ASM match Captain and Vice-captain choices
Riyan Parag
Riyan has scored 537 runs while picking up seven wickets in eight matches. He is in great touch to lead your fantasy team.
Ruturaj Gaikwad
Ruturaj played a monstrous innings in the last match and looks to be in fine form. He could prove to be a great captaincy choice on Wednesday.
5 Must-pick players with stats for MAH vs ASM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Kunal Saikia: 171 runs in 8 matches
Rahul Tripathi: 521 runs in 7 matches
Riyan Parag: 537 runs and 7 wickets in 8 matches
Rajvardhan Hangargekar: 26 runs & 11 wickets in 6 matches
Ruturaj Gaikwad: 387 runs in 3 matches
MAH vs ASM match expert tips
Johar Khan could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both bat and ball.
Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this MAH vs ASM match, click here!
MAH vs ASM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Semi-final 2, Head-to-Head League
MAH vs ASM Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League
Wicketkeeper: Kunal Saikia.
Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Rishav Das.
All-rounders: Swarupam Purkayastha, Riyan Parag, Satyajeet Bachhav, Azim Kazi.
Bowlers: Shamshuzama Kazi, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Rajjakuddin Ahmed.
MAH vs ASM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Semi-final 2, Grand League
MAH vs ASM Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Kunal Saikia.
Batters: Rahul Tripathi, Rishav Das, Ankit Bawne, Saahil Jain.
All-rounders: Riyan Parag, Satyajeet Bachhav, Azim Kazi.
Bowlers: Shamshuzama Kazi, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Avinov Choudhary.