MAH vs HIM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Vijay Hazare Trophy Match – February 21st, 2021

Maharashtra will take on Himachal Pradesh in the Group D match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2020/21.

Last season, Maharashtra managed three victories, having played eight matches. They finished at ninth in the points table and are capable of better performances. While Ankit Bawne was their highest scorer, Azim Kazi picked up the most wickets for Maharashtra last season.

Himachal Pradesh also managed three wins from eight games last season. They finished 11th in the points table and will aim to begin their campaign by defeating the heavyweights.

Squads to choose from:

Maharashtra

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Nikhil Naik, Rahul Tripathi, Ankit Bawne, Kedar Jadhav, Azim Kazi, Naushad Shaikh, Tajinder Singh, Satyajeet Bachhav, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Pradeep Dadhe, Jagdish Zope, Divyang Himganekar, Vishant More, Swapnil Gugale, Manoj Ingale, Shamshuzama Kazi, Mukesh Choudhary, Yash Kshirsagar, Ranjeet Nikam, Yash Nahar, Ashay Palkar

Himachal Pradesh

Prashant Chopra (wk), Abhimanyu Rana, Ravi Thakur, Ekant Sen, Rishi Dhawan (c), Digvijay Rangi, Nikhil Gangta, Ayush Jamwal, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Dagar, Pankaj Jasiwal, Amit Kumar, Ankush Bains, Ankush Bedi, Ankit Kalsi, Arpit Guleria, Naveen Kanwar, Prikshit Kashyap, Praveen Thakur, Sidharth Sharma, Akash Vasisht, V Sharma

Predicted Playing XI:

Maharashtra

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Nikhil Naik, Rahul Tripathi, Ankit Bawne, Kedar Jadhav, Azim Kazi, Naushad Shaikh, Tajinder Singh, Satyajeet Bachhav, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Pradeep Dadhe.

Himachal Pradesh

Prashant Chopra (wk), Abhimanyu Rana, Ravi Thakur, Ekant Sen, Rishi Dhawan (c), Digvijay Rangi, Nikhil Gangta, Ayush Jamwal, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Dagar, Pankaj Jasiwal

Match Details

Match: Maharashtra vs Himachal Pradesh, Group D

Venue: KL Saini Ground, Jaipur

Date and Time: 21st February 2021, 9:00 AM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch is expected to be well-balanced and provide support to both bowlers as well as the batsmen. Bowlers can expect some bounce off the surface.

MAH vs HIM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

MAH vs HIM Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Prashant Chopra, Kedar Jadhav, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravi Thakur, Naushad Shaikh, Azim Kazi, Rishi Dhawan, Pradeep Dadhe, Taranjit Singh, Mayank Dagar

Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Vice-Captain: Rishi Dhawan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Prashant Chopra, Kedar Jadhav, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravi Thakur, Ankit Bawne, Naushad Shaikh, Azim Kazi, Rishi Dhawan, Satyajeet Bachhav, Taranjit Singh, Mayank Dagar

Captain: Kedar Jadhav, Vice-Captain: Azim Kazi