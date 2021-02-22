MAH vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Vijay Hazare ODD Match - February 23rd, 2021

Round 2 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 has hot favorites Mumbai taking on Maharashtra at the KL Saini Ground on Tuesday.

Mumbai began their campaign with a solid win against Delhi, with Prithvi Shaw striking some form at the top of the order. However, the bowlers were the ones who stood out in this game with Dhawal Kulkarni picking up three wickets for Mumbai.

They now face Maharashtra, a side that is blessed with the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rahul Tripathi. They also have Kedhar Jadhav, who will aim to prove a point against the Mumbai team, which has stars like Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav.

Mumbai head into this game as the clear favorites, although Maharashtra do possess a potent bowling attack capable of wreaking havoc. Either way, we should be in for a compelling game of cricket with two valuable points up for grabs.

Squads to choose from

Maharashtra

Nikhil Naik, Kedar Jadhav, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Azim Kazi, Satyajeet Bachhav, Shamshuzama Kazi, Manoj Ingale, Naushad Shaikh, Divyang Hinganekar, Pradeep Dadhe, Ranjit Nikam, Taranjit Singh, Vishant More, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dhanraj Pardeshi, Swapnil Gugale, Jagdish Zope, Mukesh Choudhary, Sunny Pandit

Mumbai

Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Yashaswi Jaiswal, Akhil Herwadkar, Suryakumar Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Chinmay Sutar, Aditya Tare, Hardik Tamore, Shivam Dube, Aakash Parkar, Atif Attarwala, Shams Mulani, Atharva Ankolekar, Sairaj Patil, Sujit Nayak, Tanush Kotian, Prashant Solanki, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Siddharth Raut, and Mohit Awasthi.

Predicted Playing XIs

Maharashtra

R Gaikwad (C), Y Nahar, N Shaikh, K Jadhav, A Kazi, N Naik (WK), S Bachhav, M Choudhary, R Hangargekar and P Dadhe

Mumbai

Y Jaiswal, P Shaw, S Iyer (C), S Yadav, S Dube, A Tare (WK), D Kulkarni, S Khan, S Mulani, T Deshpande and A Attarwala

Match Details

Match: Maharashtra vs Mumbai, Round 2

Date: 23rd February 2021, at 9:00 AM IST

Venue: KL Saini Ground, Jaipur

Pitch Report

The previous game at the KL Saini Ground saw a relatively high-scoring game between Maharashtra and Himachal Pradesh a few days ago. While the new ball did move around, the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Abhimanyu Rana bided their time in the middle. This should be the template for the batters in the upcoming fixture.

The spinners will come into play in the middle overs, making for a good contest between the bat and the ball. Both teams will look to bat first and post a total of around 270, which is par at this venue.

MAH vs MUM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

MAH vs MUM Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Tare, P Shaw, R Gaikwad, S Iyer, K Jadhav, R Hangargekar, N Shaikh, S Dube, D Kulkarni, S Bachhav and T Deshpande

Captain: P Shaw, Vice-Captain: K Jadhav

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Naik, P Shaw, R Gaikwad, S Iyer, K Jadhav, R Hangargekar, A Kazi, S Dube, D Kulkarni, S Bachhav and T Deshpande

Captain: S Iyer, Vice-Captain: K Jadhav