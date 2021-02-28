MAH vs PUD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD Match - March 1st, 2021

Maharashtra will lock horns with Puducherry in round 5 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 at the KL Saini Ground in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on Monday.
Puducherry have struggled in the tournament so far and are currently at the bottom of Elite Group D, having won just one of their four games.
The team cannot make it to the next round but will look to end the campaign on a high.
Their opponents, Maharashtra, have won two and lost two and are third in the standings. Maharashtra are likely to finish third even if they win, unless Delhi lose their corresponding fixture against Rajasthan.
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Squads to choose from
Maharashtra
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Nikhil Naik, Rahul Tripathi, Ankit Bawne, Kedar Jadhav, Azim Kazi, Naushad Shaikh, Tajinder Singh, Satyajeet Bachhav, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Pradeep Dadhe, Jagdish Zope, Divyang Himganekar, Vishant More, Swapnil Gugale, Manoj Ingale, Shamshuzama Kazi, Mukesh Choudhary, Yash Kshirsagar, Ranjeet Nikam, Yash Nahar, Ashay Palkar
Puducherry
Anton Subikshan, Sheldon Jackson, Sridhar Ashwath, Damodaran Rohit, Paras Dogra, Fabid Ahmed, AS Govindarajan, S Karthik, Suresh Kumar, Marimuthu Vikneshwaran, Magadevan Mathan, Pankaj Singh, R Ragupathy, Premraj Rajavelu, Asith Rajiv, Santha Moorthy, Raghu Sharma, Baskaran Surendar, Parandaman Thamaraikannan, Sagar Trivedi, Sagar Udeshi and Kannan Vignesh
Predicted Playing XIs
Maharashtra
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Nikhil Naik, Rahul Tripathi, Ankit Bawne, Kedar Jadhav, Azim Kazi, Naushad Shaikh, Tajinder Singh, Satyajeet Bachhav, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Pradeep Dadhe.
Puducherry
S Karthik, Damodaren Rohit, Sheldon Jackson, Paras Dogra, Sagar Udeshi, S Suresh Kumar, Sagar Trivedi, Pankaj Singh, Ashith Rajiv, Kannan Vignesh, S Ashwath
Match Details
Match: Maharasthra vs Puducherry, Round 5, Group D
Date & Time: March 1, 2021, 9:00 AM IST
Venue: KL Saini Ground in Jaipur, Rajasthan
Pitch Report
The track has helped both the batsmen and the bowlers. The spinners will come into play as the match progresses.
Both teams will want to bat first, although the pitch shouldn't change much during the game. Anything in excess of 250 can be expected to be a good total on this pitch.
MAH vs PUD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Satyajeet Bachhav, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Pankaj Singh, Azim Kazi, Sagar Trivedi, Damodaren Rohit, Kedar Jadhav, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Sheldon Jackson
Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad Vice-Captain: Satyajeet Bachhav
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Satyajeet Bachhav, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Pankaj Singh, Azim Kazi, Sagar Trivedi, Damodaren Rohit, Kedar Jadhav, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Sheldon Jackson, Paras Dogra
Captain: Azim Kazi Vice-Captain: Kedar Jadhav