MAH vs SAU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022, Final

Maharashtra (MAJ) will take on Saurashtra (SAU) in the final match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, December 2. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the MAH vs SAU Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, pitch reports, and playing 11s.

Both teams have performed exceptionally well in this year's Vijay Hazare Trophy. Maharashtra have won all of their last eight matches. Saurashtra, on the other hand, have won seven of their last nine matches.

Saurashtra will give it their all to win the match, but Maharashtra are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

MAH vs SAU Match Details

The final match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 will be played on December 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The game is set to take place at 9.00 am. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MAH vs SAU, Final

Date and Time: December 2, 2022, 9.00 am IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is well-balanced. There are a lot of opportunities for both batters and bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams would prefer to chase on this pitch as batting is relatively easier in the second innings.

The last match played on this pitch was between Karnataka and Saurashtra, where a total of 343 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

MAH vs SAU Form Guide

MAH - Won 8 of their last 8 matches.

SAU - Won 7 of their last 9 matches.

MAH vs SAU Probable Playing XI

MAH Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ankit Bawne, Rahul Tripathi, Azim Kazi, Saurabh Navale (wk), Shamshuzama Kazi, Divyang Hinganekar, Satyajeet Bachhav, Manoj Ingale, Mukesh Choudhary, and Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

SAU Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Jaydev Unadkat ©, Sheldon Jackson, Chirag Jani, Samarth Vyas, Arpit Vasavada, Harvik Desai (wk), Chetan Sakariya, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Prerak Mankad, Parth Bhut, and Vishvaraj Jadeja.

MAH vs SAU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

H Desai (9 matches, 390 runs)

H Desai, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicketkeeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches. S Jackson is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

R Gaikwad (4 matches, 552 runs)

R Gaikwad and A Bawne are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. R Tripathi is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in the last few matches.

All-rounders

P Mankad (9 matches, 181 runs, 7 wickets)

S Bachhav and P Mankad are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Kazi is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

J Unadkat (9 matches, 18 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Unadkat and R Hangargekar. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. C Sakariya is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

MAH vs SAU match captain and vice-captain choices

R Gaikwad

R Gaikwad will bat in the top order and is in red-hot form, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He can be made the universal captain of all the grand league teams. He has smashed 552 runs in the last four matches.

J Unadkat

Since the pitch is good for both bowlers and batters, you can make J Unadkat the captain of the grand league teams. He will bowl in death overs and could play a crucial innings in today's match. He has taken 18 wickets in the last nine matches.

5 Must-Picks for MAH vs SAU, Final

Players Players' Stats J Unadkat 18 wickets A Bawne 571 runs R Gaikwad 552 runs R Tripathi 524 runs R Hangargekar 15 wickets

Maharashtra vs Saurashtra Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl both in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Maharashtra vs Saurashtra Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: H Desai

Batters: R Gaikwad, R Tripathi, A Bawne, S Vyas

All-rounders: P Mankad, A Kazi, S Bachhav

Bowlers: J Unadkat, C Sakariya, R Hangargekar

Maharashtra vs Saurashtra Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: H Desai

Batters: R Gaikwad, R Tripathi, A Bawne

All-rounders: P Mankad, A Kazi, S Bachhav, C Jani

Bowlers: J Unadkat, D Jadeja, R Hangargekar

