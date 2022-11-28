MAH vs UP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022, 2nd Quarter Final

Maharashtra (MAH) will take on Uttar Pradesh (UP) in the second Quarter Final match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 on Monday at the Sardar Patel Stadium B Ground in Ahmedabad. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the MAH vs UP Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, pitch reports, best player picks and playing 11s.
Maharashtra are one of the strongest teams to win this year's Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 as they have won all of their last six games. Uttar Pradesh, too, have performed exceptionally well in the tournament as they have won six of their last eight matches in this year's Vijay Hazare Trophy.
Uttar Pradesh will give it their all to win the match, but Maharashtra are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.
MAH vs UP Match Details
The second quarter-final match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 will be played on November 28 at the Sardar Patel Stadium B Ground in Ahmedabad. The game is set to take place at 9:00 AM. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
MAH vs UP, 2nd Quarter Final
Date and Time: November 28 2022, 9:00 AM IST
Venue: Sardar Patel Stadium B Ground, Ahmedabad
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Sardar Patel Stadium B Ground in Ahmedabad is well-balanced. There are a lot of opportunities for both batters and bowlers, especially pacers. The last match played on this pitch was between Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh, where a total of 441 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.
MAH vs UP Form Guide
MAH - Won 6 of their last 6 games
UP - Won 6 of their last 8 games
MAH vs UP Probable Playing XI
MAH Playing XI
No major injury updates
Ankit Bawne ©, Rahul Tripathi, Pavan Shah, Azim Kazi, Saurabh Nawale (wk), Divyang Hinganekar, Satyajeet Bachhav, Shamshuzama Kazi, Vicky Ostwal, Manoj Ingale, Nikit Dhumal
UP Playing XI
No major injury updates
Akshdeep Nath, Ankit Rajpoot, Aryan Juyal (wk), Karan Sharma ©, Kartik Tyagi, Madhav Kaushik, Priyam Garg, Rinku Singh, Shiva Singh, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Sharma
MAH vs UP Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
A Juyal
A Juyal, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches. S Navale is another good pick for today's match.
Batters
R Tripathi
P Garg and R Tripathi are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Bawne is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in the last few matches.
All-rounders
A Kazi
A Kazi and S Bachhav are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. K Sharma is another good pick for today's match.
Bowlers
S Mavi
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Tyagi and S Mavi. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. M Choudhary is another good pick for the Dream11 team.
MAH vs UP match captain and vice-captain choices
R Tripathi
R Tripathi will bat in the top order and is in red-hot form, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He can be made the universal captain of all the grand league teams. He has already smashed 512 runs in the last six matches.
S Mavi
Since the pitch is good for bowlers, you can make S Mavi the captain of the grand league teams. He will bowl in death overs and could play a crucial role in today's match. He has taken 14 wickets in the last six matches.
5 Must-Picks for MAH vs UP, 2nd Quarter Final
S Mavi
A Bawne
R Tripathi
P Garg
S Bachhav
Maharashtra vs Uttar Pradesh Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bowl both in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.
Maharashtra vs Uttar Pradesh Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: A Juyal
Batters: R Tripathi, A Bawne, P Garg, K Jadhav
All-rounders: K Sharma, A Kazi, S Bachhav
Bowlers: S Mavi, M Choudhary, K Tyagi
Maharashtra vs Uttar Pradesh Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: A Juyal
Batters: R Tripathi, A Bawne, P Shah
All-rounders: A Kazi, S Bachhav
Bowlers: S Mavi, M Choudhary, K Tyagi, R Hangargekar, S Singh
