MAH XI vs NAJ XI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Bangladesh Other OD Match - Oct 17th, 2020

Match 4 of the BCB Three-Team 50 Over Competition will see Mahmudullah XI take on Najmul XI at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Saturday.
During their previous outing, Mahmdullah XI were bowled out for just 196 runs even though captain Mahmudullah led from the front with a well-deserved half-century. In response, Ebadot Hossain scalped three early wickets to leave the opponents under pressure. Middle-order batsmen Towhid Hridoy and Irfan Sukkur held their nerve and chased the total with 53 balls to spare.
Though Najmul XI won the previous clash between these two sides, both teams are evenly matched on paper, and it could be anyone's game on Saturday.
Squads to choose from
Mahmudullah XI
Mahmudullah(c), Aminul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Imrul Kayes, Liton Das(wk), Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Mominul Haque, Nurul Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman and Mrittunjoy Chowdhury.
Najmul XI
Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Abu Jayed, Afif Hossain, Al-Amin Hossain, Irfan Sukkur, Mushfiqur Rahim(wk), Nasum Ahmed, Nayeem Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Rishad Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed and Towhid Hridoy.
Predicted Playing XI
Mahmudullah XI
Mahmudullah(c), Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Imrul Kayes, Liton Das(wk), Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Mominul Haque, Nurul Hasan, Rubel Hossain and Sabbir Rahman.
Najmul XI
Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Abu Jayed, Afif Hossain, Al-Amin Hossain, Irfan Sukkur, Mushfiqur Rahim(wk), Nayeem Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed and Towhid Hridoy.
Match Details
Match: Mahmudullah XI vs Najmul XI
Date: 17th October 2020, 1:00 PM IST
Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka
Pitch Report
The strip in Mirpur is expected to assist the bowlers throughout as there is some swing and bounce on offer. Both the spinners, as well as the pacers, will enjoy bowling on this track with the conditions set to trouble the batsmen.
The pressure will likely be on the team chasing to restrict their opponents to a below-par score, and give the batsman a relatively easy task to complete.
MAH XI vs NAJ XI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mushfiqur Rahim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Imrul Kayes, Mominul Haque, Towhid Hridoy, Aminul Islam, Nurul Hasan, Mahmudullah, Ebadot Hossain, Al-Amin Hossain and Mukidul Islam
Captain: Mushfiqur Rahim Vice-Captain: Al-Amin Hossain
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mushfiqur Rahim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Irfan Sukkur, Sabbir Rahman, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Nurul Hasan, Mahmudullah, Ebadot Hossain, Al-Amin Hossain and Rubel Hossain.
Captain: Nurul Hasan Vice-Captain: Mushfiqur RahimPublished 16 Oct 2020, 18:10 IST