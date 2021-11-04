MAH vs TN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 Elite Group A Match 

Maharashtra (MAH) will take on Tamil Nadu (TN) in an Elite Group A fixture of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday.

Maharashtra didn’t have a great run in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last season. They won just one game out of five and finished fourth in Elite Group C. Tamil Nadu, meanwhile, are the defending champions. They won all their games in the 2020-21 season and won their second Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title.

MAH vs TN Probable Playing 11 today

Maharashtra: Swapnil Gugale, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Kedar Jadhav, Naushad Shaikh, Azim Kazi, Swapnil Fulpagar (wk), Pradeep Dadhe, Satyajeet Bachhav, Tajinder Singh, Ranjeet Nikam, Shamshuzama Kazi

Tamil Nadu: Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan (wk), Baba Aparajith, Vijay Shankar (c), Rajendran Vivek, Shahrukh Khan, Sanjay Yadav, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, M Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin, T Natarajan

Match Details

MAH vs TN, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22, Elite Group C

Date & Time: November 4th 2021, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Pitch Report

The track at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow is likely to be a good one to bat on. With the ball coming on to the bat nicely, the batters might be able to play shots on the up. While there might be some movement with the new ball, the spinners might find some turn as well.

Today’s MAH vs TN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

N Jagadeesan is a proven performer who was superb in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020-21, amassing 364 runs at an average of 72.80.

Batter

Ruturaj Gaikwad batted beautifully and was the Orange Cap winner in IPL 2021. The Chennai Super Kings opener smashed 635 runs at an average of 45.35.

All-rounder

Baba Aparajith could have a huge impact with both bat and ball in Thursday's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy encounter. He scored 91 runs and took six wickets last season.

Bowler

M Mohammed was the joint-highest wicket-taker for Tamil Nadu last season, with the 29-year-old seamer taking 10 wickets at an economy rate of 6.81.

Top 5 best players to pick in MAH vs TN Dream11 Prediction Team

Ruturaj Gaikwad (MAH)

N Jagadeesan (TN)

Baba Aparajith (TN)

Azim Kazi (MAH)

M Mohammed (TN)

Important stats for MAH vs TN Dream11 Prediction Team (Stats from the 2020-21 season)

N Jagadeesan: 364 runs

Baba Aparajith: 91 runs & 6 wickets

Azim Kazi: 76 runs & 3 wickets

MAH vs TN Dream 11 Prediction (Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22)

Dream11 Team for Maharashtra vs Tamil Nadu - Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Jagadeesan, Naushad Shaikh, Shahrukh Khan, Hari Nishanth, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Baba Aparajith, Azim Kazi, M Mohammed, Shamshuzama Kazi, Satyajeet Bachhav, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore

Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad. Vice-captain: N Jagadeesan

Dream11 Team for Maharashtra vs Tamil Nadu - Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Jagadeesan, Kedar Jadhav, Naushad Shaikh, Shahrukh Khan, Hari Nishanth, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Baba Aparajith, Azim Kazi, M Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin, Shamshuzama Kazi, T Natarajan

Captain: Baba Aparajith. Vice-captain: Azim Kazi

Edited by Samya Majumdar