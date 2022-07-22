MAK vs KE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for Shpageeza Cricket League T20, Match 10

The Mis Ainak Knights (MAK) will lock horns with the Kabul Eagles (KE) in Match 10 of the Shpageeza Cricket League T20 on Friday, July 22. The Kabul International Cricket Stadium in Kabul will host this contest.

The Knights are third in the points table, having won one out of their two matches. They defeated the Band-E-Amir Dragons by six wickets in their last match.

The Eagles have also won one out of their two matches and are fifth in the standings. They lost their last match against the Speen Ghar Tigers by six wickets.

MAK vs KE Probable Playing 11 Today

MAK XI

Mohammad Shahzad (WK), Ihsanullah, Riaz Hassan, Asghar Afghan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Nangeyalia Kharote, Amir Hamza (C), Mir Hamza, Zahir Khan, Bilal Sami, Gulbadin Naib.

KE XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (C), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Akram, Shahidullah Kamal, Masood Gurbaz (WK), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahmanullah, Qais Ahmad, Khalil Gurbaz, Ziaur Rahman, Wahidullah Ali.

Match Details

Match: MAK vs KE, Shpageeza Cricket League T20, Match 10.

Date and Time: 22nd July 2022, 03:00 PM IST.

Venue: Kabul International Cricket Stadium, Kabul.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium is bowler-friendly and batters could struggle, with wickets likely to fall at regular intervals. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score in the last two matches played at the venue being 137 runs.

Today’s MAK vs KE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: Gurbaz is a technically sound batter who can be backed for a crucial knock in Friday's match. He has scored 45 runs at a strike rate of 180.00 in two matches.

Batters

Asghar Afghan: Although Afghan has underperformed in the last couple of matches, he could still prove to be a valuable pick for this match.

Shahidullah Kamal: Kamal is the leading run-scorer for the Eagles this season with 81 runs at a strike rate of 112.50 in two outings. He will look to add to his tally on Friday.

All-rounders

Gulbadin Naib: Naib could prove to be the difference between the two teams in Friday's contest. He has scored 12 runs and also picked up a wicket in two matches.

Hashim-Khalil Gurbaz: Gurbaz is the perfect pick in your fantasy team for a pitch that assists bowlers. He has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 6.89 in two matches.

Bowlers

Zahir Khan: Khan is a slow left-arm chinaman bowler who will look to scalp some crucial wickets in Friday's match. He has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 6.00 in two matches so far.

Azmatullah Omarzai: Omarzai is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team. He has scored 34 runs and also picked up three wickets in two matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in MAK vs KE Dream11 prediction team

Zahir Khan (Mis Ainak Knights) - 150 points.

Azmatullah Omarzai (Kabul Eagles) - 149 points.

Mir Hamza (Mis Ainak Knights) - 134 points.

Qais Ahmad (Mis Ainak Knights) - 132 points.

Hashim-Khalil Gurbaz (Kabul Eagles) - 128 points.

Important Stats for MAK vs KE Dream11 prediction team

Zahir Khan: Four wickets in two matches; ER - 6.00.

Azmatullah Omarzai: 34 runs and three wickets in two matches; SR - 178.94 and ER - 4.65.

Mir Hamza: Four wickets in two matches; ER - 4.56.

Qais Ahmad: Four wickets in two matches; ER - 7.75.

Hashim-Khalil Gurbaz: Four wickets in two matches; ER - 6.89.

MAK vs KE Dream11 Prediction Today

Mis Ainak Knights vs Kabul Eagles Dream11 Prediction - Shpageeza Cricket League T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Shahzad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Asghar Afghan, Shahidullah Kamal, Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Hashim-Khalil Gurbaz, Qais Ahmad, Zahir Khan, Mir Hamza, Azmatullah Omarzai.

Captain: Mohammad Shahzad | Vice-captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

Mis Ainak Knights vs Kabul Eagles Dream11 Prediction - Shpageeza Cricket League T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Shahzad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shahidullah Kamal, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Gulbadin Naib, Iftekhar Ahmad, Amir Hamza, Qais Ahmad, Zahir Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai.

Captain: Shahidullah Kamal | Vice-captain: Gulbadin Naib.

