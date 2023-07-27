MAL vs CK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECT10 Portugal 2023, Match 21

Malo (MAL) will take on Coimbra Knights (CK) in the 21st match of the ECT10 Portugal 2023 at Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo in Estadio Mun on Thursday, July 27. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the MAL vs CK Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 21.

Malo have been brilliant so far in the tournament. They have won five of their six matches and are on top of the table. They have 10 points to their name and are currently on a three-match winning run.

Coimbra Knights, on the other hand, have won just two matches. They are fifth in the standings and have suffered defeats in their last two games.

MAL vs CK Match Details, Match 21

The Match 21 of ECT10 Portugal 2023 will be played on July 27 at the Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo in Estadio Mun. The match is set to take place at 10.00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MAL vs CK, ECT10 Portugal 2023, Match 21

Date and Time: July 27, 2023, 10.00 pm IST

Venue: Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo, Estadio Mun

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

MAL vs CK Pitch Report

This is a high-scoring venue and batters are certainly expected to find a high degree of assistance. The boundaries are short and this could allow the batters to look for the big shots. Bowlers will need to be very precise and careful. All of the last five games have also been won by sides opting to bat first.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 5

Matches won by bowling first: 0

Average first innings score: 120.33

Average second innings score: 88

MAL vs CK Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Malo: W-L-W-W-W

Coimbra Knights: L-L-W-L-L

MAL vs CK probable playing 11s for today’s match

Malo Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Malo Probable Playing 11

Aamer Ikram, Zulfiqar Shah, Mian Shahid (C), Amandeep Singh, Hardeep Singh-lV, Syed Maisam, Roushan Singh (wk), Muhammad Adnan, Najam Shahzad, Muhammad Adnan Gondal, and Assad Mehmood.

Coimbra Knights Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Coimbra Knights Probable Playing 11

Azher Andani (C), Zunair Khan, Ali Adnan, Gurjinder, Aman Singh-II, Lovey Saini (wk), Sultanuz Zaman, Tom Allan, Muhammad Kamran, Raja Saravanan, and Nilesh Suryawanshi.

MAL vs CK Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

L Saini (6 matches, 43 runs, Strike Rate: 95.96)

L Saini has certainly not been at his best in this tournament so far. A lot more will be expected from him going forward.

Top Batter pick

A Adnan (4 matches, 59 runs and 2 wickets)

A Adnan has done well with the bat. He has slammed 59 runs at a strike rate of over 218. Adnan has also scalped two wickets.

Top All-rounder pick

A Singh (6 matches, 116 runs and 4 wickets)

A Singh is the leading run-scorer for his side. He has slammed 116 runs at a strike rate of 193.33 and has also taken four wickets.

Top Bowler pick

A Mehmood (6 matches, 6 wickets, Economy Rate: 6.58)

A Mehmood has been in good form with the ball in hand. He has been able to register six dismissals and has also taken an economy rate of 6.58.

MAL vs CK match captain and vice-captain choices

A Andani

A Andani is the leading run-scorer in the tournament. He has scored 207 runs in six games at an average of 41.40. Andani also has a strike rate of 222.58 and he has even scalped three wickets. He should definitely be the captaincy choice of your MAL vs CK Dream11 Fantasy Team.

S Maisam

S Maisam is the second-highest scorer for his side with 115 runs in six games at a strike rate of 185.48. Maisam is also the leading wicket-taker for Malo with eight dismissals.

5 Must-picks with players stats for MAL vs CK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points S Maisam 115 runs and 8 wickets 452 points A Andani 207 runs and 3 wickets 450 points A Singh 116 runs and 4 wickets 336 points M Singh 101 runs and 4 wickets 323 points M Shahid 43 runs and 6 wickets 298 points

MAL vs CK match expert tips

A Andani has been very consistent and has been one of the best batters in the tournament. He will be a reliable pick for your MAL vs CK Dream11 Fantasy Team.

MAL vs CK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 21, Head to Head League

MAL vs CK Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: L Saini, R Singh

Batters: A Adnan, M Adnan, Z Shah

All-rounders: A Andani, A Singh, M Singh, M Shahid

Bowlers: S Maisam, A Mehmood

MAL vs CK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 21, Grand League

MAL vs CK Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: L Saini, R Singh

Batters: A Adnan, M Adnan, Z Shah

All-rounders: A Andani, A Singh, M Singh, N Shahzad

Bowlers: S Maisam, A Mehmood