MAL vs CK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Portugal Match - Apr 16, 2021

Malo will lock horns with the Coimbra Knights in the 21st match of the ECS T10 Portugal at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo on Friday. It will be the day's first of the two meetings between the sides.

Malo are currently third in the ECS T10 Portugal standings, winning three of their four matches so far. They will head into Friday's fixture on the back of a one-run win over Oeiras. Malo are on a three-game winning streak and will want to stretch it to four when they face the Coimbra Knights.

Coimbra Knights, on the other hand, will be very disappointed with their performance in the ECS T10 Portugal so far. They have won just one of their six matches and presently find themselves fifth in the points table. The Coimbra Knights fell to a 25-run defeat in their last game against the Miranda Dragons.

Squads to choose from

Malo

Zulfiqar Shah, Mian Mehmood (C), Aamer Ikram, Assad Mehmood, Sulaman Mian, Zafar Ali, Shan Aziz, Jayesh Popat (WK), Najam Shahzad, Amir Zaib, Syed Maisam, Syed Ali, Yasir Sabir and Raj Popat.

Coimbra Knights

Francoise Stoman, Chris Redhead (C), Andrew Winter, Tony Madeira, Pedro Madeira, MD Zaman (WK), Buks Stoneman, Panda Waddup, Parth Mukesh, Tom Nicholas, Miguel Stoneman, Colin McCluskie, Guprit Sandhu, Sukwinder Singh, Lovey Saini and Mohit Sharma.

Predicted Playing XIs

Malo

Mian Mehmood (C), Zafar Ali, Zulfiqar Shah, Syed Maisam, Amir Zaib, Aamer Ikram, Najam Shahzad, Syed Ali, Assad Mehmood, Jayesh Popat (WK), Yasir Sabir.

Coimbra Knights

Chris Redhead (C), Pedro Madeira, Panda Waddup, MD Zaman (WK), Miguel Stoneman, Lovey Saini, Andrew Winter, Parth Mukesh, Qasir Hameed, Tom Nicholas, Tony Madeira.

Match Details

Match: Malo vs Coimbra Knights, Match 21

Date & Time: 16th April 2021, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo has greatly favored the bowlers in the ECS T10 Portugal. The wicket tends to slow down as the game progresses, which makes it difficult to chase. Batting first upon winning the toss should be the preferred option here. The average first innings score at the venue is 63 runs.

ECS T10 Portugal Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (MAL vs CK)

MAL vs CK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Portugal

Fantasy Suggestion #1: MD Zaman, Amir Zaib, Mian Mehmood, Panda Waddup, Syed Maisam, Najam Shahzad, Tony Madeira, Miguel Stoneman, Assad Mehmood, Chris Redhead, Qasir Hameed.

Captain: Syed Maisam. Vice-captain: Najam Shahzad.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: MD Zaman, Amir Zaib, Panda Waddup, Mian Mehmood, Syed Maisam, Miguel Stoneman, Najam Shahzad, Tony Madeira, Chris Redhead, Assad Mehmood, Qasir Hameed.

Captain: Syed Maisam. Vice-captain: Tony Madeira.