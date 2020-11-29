MBC vs TOC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Bengal T20 match – November 29th, 2020

In the second game of Sundays's Bengal T20 Challenge, Mohun Bagan AC face Town Club at the Eden Gardens today.

Mohun Bagan are off to a mixed start to the league. In four games, they have won two and have lost two. However, their poor run rate has affected their standing in the league table, as they find themselves in the fifth position. The team will also be missing the services on Manoj Tiwary who was ruled out of the season with a knee injury.

Town Club go into this fixture as favourites and also find themselves leading the points table. They emerged victorious against Tapan Memorial Club in their previous game, with an all-round performance at the Eden Gardens yesterday. They will now look to extend their winning run against Mohun Bagan AC on Sunday.

Squads to choose from

Town Club

Md Kaif, Aritra Chatterjee, Sudip Gharami, Mirza Danish Alam, Ayan Bhattacharjee, Golam Mustafa, Kazi Junnaid Saifi, Arikta Das, Azaz Ansari, Gitmoy Basu, Avijit Singh, Purab Joshi, Ananta Saha, Pankaj Shaw, Naved Ahmed.

Mohun Bagan Club

Manoj Tiwary, Debabrata Das, Anustup Majumdar, Vivek Singh, Akash Deep, Sayan Ghosh, Rajkumar Pal, Writtick Chatterjee, Ankur Paul, Shivam Sharma, Saurabh Singh, Prince Yadav, Anuraj Tiwari, Sandipan Das (Jr), Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal.

Predicted Playing XIs

Mohan Bagan Club

Sunil Kumar Dalal, Debabrata Das, Anustup Majumdar, Vivek Singh, Akash Deep, Sayan Ghosh, Writtick Chatterjee, Shivam Sharma, Saurabh Singh, Prince Yadav and Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal.

Town Club

Md Kaif, Aritra Chatterjee, Sudip Gharami, Mirza Danish Alam, Ayan Bhattacharjee, Golam Mustafa, Kazi Junnaid Saifi, Arikta Das, Azaz Ansari, Gitmoy Basu, Avijit Singh, Purab Joshi, Ananta Saha, Pankaj Shaw, Naved Ahmed.

Match Details

Match: Town Club vs Mohun Bagan AC

Date: 29th November 2020, at 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Pitch Report

The pitch has remained unchanged over the last few days. The batsmen have struggled to score huge runs at the surface. Pacers can exploit the initial swing whereas the spinners have had a major say during the second innings as the pitch slows down. Considering the results of the previous matches, both teams will be looking to bat first after winning the toss.

Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

MBC vs TOC Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: D Das, G Basu, V Singh, A Mazumder, S Gharami, S Sharma, M Kaif-I, A Bhattacharjee, S Ghosh, A Ansari and A Saha

Captain: M Kaif-I Vice-captain: A Mazumder

Fantasy Suggestion #2: D Das, G Basu, V Singh, A Mazumder, S Gharami, P Joshi, M Kaif-I, P Yadav, A Chatterjee, A Ansari and A Saha

Captain: P Yadav Vice-captain: A Ansari